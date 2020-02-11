How to Make a Funnel for Marketing Your Product or Service

Think simply posting an ad is enough to generate leads and sales? Nope. You need to take your target consumer on a journey. No, we're not talking about magic carpet rides. We're talking about a sales funnel.

A sales funnel is a series of stages that guide your consumer into taking an action -- buying your service or product. Of course, there's so much more you need to know about sales funnels and how you can craft one for your business.

Keep reading to learn about how to make a funnel to gain more conversions and leads.

How to Make Sales Funnels

While the process of building a sales funnel seems easy, it's a little more complicated than you think. Here's a simple breakdown of how you can create your first sales funnel.

Know Your Target Audience

Your audience is the backbone of your sales funnel. Without doing research on them, it's impossible to tailor your sales funnel to their behaviors. Base your research on the problems they're seeking solutions for and which social media outlets they use the most.

Generate Traffic

The next step is to bring awareness of your product or service. One way you can do this is through search engine optimization (SEO) tactics. This ensures that your website is visible to your target audience.

Another way is through social media marketing. Similar to SEO, social media marketing tailors messages for your target audience and brings lets them know that your business exists. These are only a few ways you can generate traffic to your website.

But just bringing them to your website isn't enough. Surveys show that 96 percent of website visitors aren't ready to make a purchase. That's where the next two steps come into play.

Interest Your Audience

After you've brought awareness to your business the next step would be to engage your audience and offer something of value for them. Many businesses like to give away a free product or coupon code during this stage.

Also, this is the stage where you capture leads. How can you do this? You will offer something in exchange for their email. We'll talk about the importance of your email list in the next step.

Nurture Your Leads

Now that you've got a bunch of email addresses, what do you do now? Produce content to prepare your leads to make a purchase. This is the most critical stage for sales funnels. Studies show that nurtured leads make 47 percent larger purchases than non-nurtured leads.

During this stage, you want to lead your audience to make a purchase. This is mainly done through email marketing. Create a series of emails that demonstrate the benefits of your product or service and how it solves your target's problem.

Convert Your Leads

The final stage of the sales funnel is to convert your leads. Now that you've communicated the benefits of your product, it's now time to offer an enticing deal. This could be a coupon code or promotion.

More Leads and Conversions Are Within Your Reach

The perfect sales funnel takes time to create. It also takes a bit of testing and experimentation. With persistent work, higher conversions are within your reach. Follow our blog for more content on how to make a funnel!