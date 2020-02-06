How to Make a Video Marketing Strategy With Twitter

Every day on Twitter, more than 1.2 billion video views take place.

If you want people to see your business's marketing videos but aren't sharing them on Twitter, you could be missing out on a lot of potential customers.

Are you unsure how to create great Twitter videos? Do you feel confused about using Twitter as a marketing tool? If so, we're here to help.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about how to make a video marketing strategy for Twitter.

Benefits of Twitter Video Marketing

There are lots of reasons to make Twitter video marketing a priority. The following are some of the greatest benefits this platform has to offer:

Build Brand Awareness

First, including Twitter in your video marketing strategy can help you to build more brand awareness.

Millions of people use Twitter every single day. You might not be able to reach every person on the platform, but you can still reach a lot of people who might not have heard of your business otherwise.

Remember, the more people start to recognize your brand, the easier it'll be for you to start selling products and services to them.

Improve Brand Sentiment

Twitter doesn't just help you to build brand awareness. It also helps you to improve brand sentiment. Improving brand sentiment helps to increase the number of people who have positive feelings toward your business and what you're selling.

You can use Twitter videos to show people what makes your products or services better than others. You can also use Twitter to engage with your followers and start building relationships with them.

Increase Purchase Intent

A strong Twitter video marketing strategy can also help when it comes to increasing purchase intent.

Twitter marketing videos, when part of a well-planned marketing strategy, can be a powerful tool to help people get excited about your company's products or services. This, in turn, can increase the likelihood that those who follow you on Twitter will want to buy what you're selling.

Learn About Your Audience

Twitter is a great place to conduct market research and get to know your target audience. You can review responses (in terms of both comments and the number of shares) to certain videos to help you figure out what styles work best for your followers and get them interested in your products or services.

How to Make a Video Marketing Strategy for Twitter

Okay, you can see why you need to make video marketing for Twitter a priority. You might still be confused about how to create a good strategy, though.

If you're in this boat, here are some steps you can take today to start crafting the perfect Twitter video marketing strategy:

Set Clear Goals

Start by knowing what you want to get out of your Twitter video marketing strategy.

Why are you creating videos for Twitter? Do you want to sell more products or services? Do you want to get more people over to your website?

If you have clear goals, it'll be easier for you to measure the success of your marketing efforts. This will also help you to keep your eyes on the prize and avoid making mistakes that could hinder your company's performance.

Research Your Competitors

Next, see what your competitors are putting out there.

Are they sharing videos on Twitter at all? If so, what kind of videos are they posting? What kind of responses are they getting?

Take note of what your competition is doing so you can fill in gaps and do something new and exciting. You're not doing this research to copy them or steal ideas. In fact, it's exactly the opposite.

Know Your Target Audience

In addition to understanding your competitors, it's also important for you to understand your target audience. Find out what kinds of hashtags your target customer is following on Twitter and pay attention to the types of videos that seem to resonate with them the most.

The better you know your audience, the easier it'll be for you to cater to them. This, in turn, increases the likelihood that they'll take an interest in your business and want to purchase your products or services.

Keep It Unique

There's nothing wrong with the occasional repost from Instagram or Facebook to Twitter. Try not to make that the bulk of your content, though. It doesn't have the same effect as when you're creating content that seems as though it's meant just for Twitter.

Learn the Basics

Speaking of creating content, make sure you understand the basic requirements for Twitter videos.

There are a few different ways you can share videos to Twitter. You can shoot them directly in the app, and you can upload them from your phone or computer. According to the experts at https://setapp.com/how-to/download-twitter-videos-to-your-mac, you can also download videos from Twitter to your computer if you want to review them for research purposes.

When creating Twitter videos, make sure they have a resolution of 1920x1200px and a max frame rate of 40 frames per second. They should also have a max bit rate of 25 Mbps.

Don't Be Afraid to Experiment

There are lots of different types of Twitter videos you can create for your marketing strategy.

Some popular options include How-To videos, culture videos that showcase the people who make up your business and the kind of company you operate, promotional videos, and interviews.

Don't be afraid to mix it up and experiment with different types of videos. This will help you figure out what people like most and make it easier for you to tailor your video marketing strategy.

Start Creating Twitter Marketing Videos Today

The idea of figuring out how to make a video marketing strategy for Twitter can be daunting at first. If you follow these tips, though, you'll be able to put together a strategy that works for your business and helps you to grow your customer base.

Do you want to learn more about social media marketing? If so, visit the Social Media section of our site today to find lots of other helpful resources.