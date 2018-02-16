How to Make Your Niche Website Stand Out

In today's oversaturated digital market, it can be difficult to make your website stand out. Read this for our top tips on making your niche website stand out.

Is your niche website struggling to find its footing online?

Trying to stand out from the competition?

Check out our list of four great ways to bring out the best in your niche site and start making changes for the better today!

Better Content

In life, as in web design, it's better to have something to say than to be all color and no substance.

If all you have to gain fans and Internet traffic is the content of your niche website, you might as well make it good.

Create new content, always -- never plagiarize from other websites. Make sure that it is well researched, and link back to and from your website as often and as authentically as possible.

Effective Design

Just because your website is small doesn't mean it has to be bad.

Effective design can make or break whether visitors stay on your website. Cut down on unnecessary add-ons, videos, and site elements that might slow down your site's loading times. New visitors will expect, if nothing else, to be able to use your site quickly, and they're less likely to put up with slow load times than you might think.

Set up your navigation buttons and links and make sure everything works without failing.

Lastly, look into search engine optimization, or SEO. This is a technique that encompasses various web design fields, improving a website to make it look more attractive to search engines. With these tweaks, changes and design nods, your site is more likely to rank highly with Google, making it easier for users to find.

Make sure not to forget mobile optimization, either. More users use mobile devices than desktop computers. If your website doesn't work on a smartphone or tablet, you're missing out on potential business.

Social Media

Advertising lives on social media, and there's no escaping it.

From time to time, business owners will make the mistake of underestimating the importance of a social media campaign.

If your business doesn't have profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, it's time to create them. And, once they're created, to use them.

Engage with your clients and fans by finding groups from your business' niche. If you have a promotion, splash it all over each profile. If there's a news update from your industry, comment on it.

Whatever you do, do your best to exist on social media and to make your updates consistent.

Targeted Analytics

One of the most powerful tools a website owner, new or old, can own is an analytics profile with a service like Google or Spyfu.

These profiles offer comprehensive information on how your website performs, in various ways. Visitors. Visitors who convert. Visitors who've been referred to you by searches, or paid advertising, or a referral from another business or blog.

In the fight to get your name out there, knowledge is power. This kind of information can help you to design a better site, and make changes to help keep your content performing at a high level.

Get The Best Out Of Your Niche Website

Any website, no matter how small, can make changes to help it perform better.

You just need to identify what needs changing and start making changes.

Interested in learning more about search engine marketing, and using it to create a better digital presence for yourself? Check out some of our fantastic blog pieces on the topic, and put your website back on the map, today!