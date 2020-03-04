How to Set Up Billing For Your Subscription Based Business

When you're starting a subscription box business, there are a lot of things that you need to think about and put in place. You have to have a good product, interest in the product and have a great business plan to be successful.

Your job is to build the best business you can and make it profitable. Of course, you can't be profitable if you can't collect money from your customers.

Cash flow is the main reason why 82% of businesses close. You don't want your business to be one of those that lingers around wondering when you're going to get paid by your customers.

The way around that is to set up a billing plan for your business. Read on to learn more about starting your subscription box business and how you can get paid on time.

Setting Up Your Systems

Your subscription box business is going to rely on systems to be successful. You have to make sure that your customers have a seamless experience from the first touch through the subscription purchase.

You also want to make sure that you don't go crazy doing the same tasks over and over again. The profitability of your business relies on volume. If you can only serve a handful of customers, your business won't be able to grow.

Now, if you set up as many systems as you can now, you'll be able to get customers in the door and scale up quickly.

What systems do you need? You want to have marketing automation that will help you connect with your leads. You can automate other marketing tasks, like scheduling social media posts in bulk to drive brand awareness.

You can set up chatbots to engage potential customers and answer questions when you can't. You can also use chatbots for basic customer service inquiries. A customer relationship management system can be useful

You'll also need to have accounting software to help you manage your money.

Billing Your Customers

You're also going to need to have a system for billing your customers every month. This needs to be automated as much as possible so you can focus on running your business and scale-up.

You'd spend hours each week just on invoicing and collections if this process wasn't automated. Here's how you set up subscription billing.

It's important to understand the different components of billing your customers. There's subscription management, which is how you manage the customers who sign up for free trials and for products that have a subscription.

The next component is recurring billing, which is how you invoice customers on a recurring basis. Customers will pay through a payment gateway, whether that's through PayPal, or another payment gateway to accept online payments.

These transactions have to be entered into your accounting system, so you can keep a close watch on your cash flow.

As you can see, there are a ton of systems and moving pieces to put in place just to get paid. There are a number of solutions on the market that combine a number of these systems.

For example, this billing subscription service combines customer relationship management, subscription management, invoicing and payments under one dashboard. It integrates with some accounting tools, too.

These solutions are the type of solutions you need if you want to automate as much as you can and save time.

Starting a Subscription Box Business and Getting Customers

Once you have your system set up, how can you scale your business up and get as many customers in the door as possible?

First of all, you want to focus on getting the right customers to your business. You want customers that aren't looking for a free trial or a steep discount, but people who have a genuine need for what you have to offer and are willing to pay for it.

Messaging

How well do you know your target audience? This isn't about knowing a few of your first customers who are friends and family members, but customers who have a need for your subscription service.

You want to dig really deep into the psychology of your target audience and understand the emotional needs of them. What do they want and expect from your service?

The more you can be clear in your messaging about the emotional benefits, the better off you'll be as a business.

Social Media

Social media is a great place to showcase your subscription service. You can showcase different products, people using your service, and show the personality of your business.

You want to make sure that you're on the social media networks that your audience uses.

SEO

Search engine optimization is a sure way to attract the right customers at the right time. The great thing about SEO is that you can target customers at any stage of the buying cycle. You can target them when they're doing product research.

You can rank for more specific terms that are buying signals later in the buying cycle, such as "best subscription service" and "subscription services for product xyz." You want to rank as high as you possibly can.

Keep Your Customers

A core part of your business isn't just about getting new customers. You have to keep the ones that you get. If you find yourself in a business where you're breaking even because customers are constantly leaving and you are just replacing them, you won't stay in business long.

Focus on retaining your customers by providing outstanding service and a great customer experience from beginning to end.

Start Making Money with Subscription Services

Starting a subscription box business is exciting, and you want to make sure that your business is going to be successful for years.

In a subscription box business, you have to have the right idea that people want and need. Before you invest a lot of time and energy in marketing the business, you want to make sure you can handle a high volume of customers.

The most important system you can have in place is a billing subscription system that ensures your business has plenty of cash flow.

