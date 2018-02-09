How to Write Content That Will Boost Your Google Rating

Looking for content that will really make a difference with your Google rating? You don't have to be an English major, but you do need a few tips and tricks.

Do you not think that it's worth investing in SEO services? Your Google rating is important, where you show up in search is going to matter when you try to bring in new customers.

Did you know that 75% of all clicks in search occur on the first page? If you aren't ranking for certain keywords, you won't be able to find a new audience.

Luckily having the right content can help boost your rating, and we're here to help you get started.

Using Content To Boost Your Google Rating

The phrase "content is king" in SEO may seem overplayed, but it's still true. The content on your website plays a big role in how Google rates your page.

Interesting, well-written content with the right amount of keywords and links can help you go far.

If you want to use content to boost your Google rating, read on to learn how!

Utilize Keywords

Keywords aren't just for PPC ads, they should be a part of the content you write.

The "key" to utilizing keywords is to not overuse them. Putting a lot of keywords in your content in hopes of ranking will do the opposite.

Google bots rate content with a lot of keywords negatively, nearly the same level as spam.

When you use keywords, use them sparingly and use them in the right context. Remember, keywords help customers find your content. You want to use them correctly so that the right people find your page.

It's also good practice to put keywords in place bots frequently scan. Using keywords in title tags, alt text, and headlines can help give your content an extra boost.

Write With The Right Style

One of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to content writing is the way they style their writing.

Writing website content isn't like writing a research paper or a business proposal. You want to keep your content conversational and informative, but you don't make to make it too formal.

Think about how you'd explain your product or service talking to someone face to face. Transfer that conversational tone to your content, and you'll have something that resonates with readers.

Refresh Content

Websites updates should be a part of your overall marketing plan. You should always make sure that your content accurately reflects your current products and services.

A website that's being updated is also a website that's clearly active, and those updates can help boost your Google rating.

Set a schedule to make website updates. Some people may not find a need to review their content more than twice a year. For others, it may mean a quarterly review or even a monthly one.

Another great way to update your website and improve your rating is to add a blog to your website. If you feel like you can't regularly update, look for a ghostwriting service like SEOClerks to help out.

Next Steps

Now that you know about how content can help your Google ranking, it's time to get started putting some of those good practices to use.

Do you want your content to work even harder for you? Check out our post on how to make your content more authoritative. Also be sure to check out the rest of our SEO blog posts so you can work on improving your ranking.



