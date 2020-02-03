Marketing for Accounting Firms: 9 Strategies and Tips to Know

In today's competitive world, you'll do whatever it takes to get your accounting firm ahead of the game. That's why you're interested in the most effective strategies of marketing for accounting firms.

In particular, it's worthwhile to focus on digital marketing strategies in today's Digital Era. While it's not the sole avenue your accounting firm should use, it's a major one. After all, even experts recognize that proper digital marketing strategies help any business grow - even accounting firms.

Make sure your accounting firm is reaching the widest possible consumer audience. Doing so will help you stay competitive in your local market. Keep reading to learn how to develop the most profitable marketing strategy for your accounting firm.

1. Digital Marketing Starts with a Well-Designed Website

As mentioned above, it's definitely in your best interest to prioritize digital marketing. Consumers are glued to their smartphones now more than ever. It's important that you work on your brand's online presence in order to reach those consumers.

That'll start with a well-designed website that attracts and maintains the attention of online users interested in accounting services. It should have engaging content that users want or need to read about their accounts or taxes.

In addition, don't forget to consider the overall user experience (UX) of your website. For instance, is it easy to navigate and quick to load? Instead, can online users tell that you haven't updated that website in a long time?

Remember, all other digital marketing strategies will end up pointing back to your accounting firm's website. Take the time to ensure you get it right to avoid turning people away once they do get to your site.

2. Prioritize Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

You're familiar with the most popular search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, and Bing. Behind the scenes, these search engines "rank" websites according to relevance and popularity. It should be your accounting firm's goal to have its website featured at the top of the list of results when someone searches for your services.

Proper SEO consists of incorporating keywords and phrases throughout the website content. Then, when online users search for those specific words and phrases, search engines will consider the site in its ranking system. Other factors play into a high SEO rank, too, such as the speed it takes to load web pages.

Chances are that you're not the only respectable accounting firm in your city. Consider the following statistic regarding accounting services throughout the United States. It indicates that in the year 2019 alone, the industry generated $114 billion in revenue.

That's why strategies like Local SEO are so essential to stand out ahead of potential local competition. Local SEO, in essence, incorporates geographic locations within keywords and phrases.

As an example, if an online user searches for accounting services in your local area, you should want your website to pop up. Do your research or hire some experts to get your website's SEO up and running.

3. Proper Social Media Marketing Is About More Than Just Selfies

It's no secret that the social media industry is a booming one. Businesses of all industries have learned to take advantage of this ever-expanding online marketplace. Your accounting firm should be no different.

Remember, though, successful social media marketing relies on more than just great pictures. It's true that you should post plenty of branded content on a consistent basis.

In addition, though, use your accounting firm's social media platform to genuinely engage with followers. Doing so will prove to them that you have their interests at heart, which will inspire consumer loyalty. That loyalty, in the long run, will be an invaluable asset to your accounting firm's profit margins.

4. Establish Your Brand's Expertise with a Niche Blog

You've taken the time to establish a unique brand for your accounting firm. This designates even a specific tone of voice, whether it's traditional and nostalgic or witty and lighthearted. That tone of voice should be put to use in a well-developed niche blog.

Feature SEO blog articles on your website that users actually need. It should have plenty of tax guidance, for instance, to establish your firm's expertise in the area. Plus, a detailed and popular blog is a great way to boost that SEO rank.

5. Don't Forget About E-Mail Marketing Campaigns

Many businesses these days might forget about taking advantage of e-mail automation. For your accounting firm, though, that might be a mistake.

Developing and staying in touch with regular e-mail lists is a great way to keep people engages with your brand. You can even send out quarterly reminders about taxes for businesses, for instance. Also, remember to incorporate that branded tone of voice in these marketing materials, too.

6. Make the Most of Available Analytic Data

As you start to make the most of digital marketing automation tools, your accounting firm will have access to available analytic data. You can generate tailored reports to determine which of your marketing strategies were actually successful.

Software systems such as Google Analytics are a great option to track your digital marketing strategies. It'll be your responsibility, though, to take advantage of that data for future improvements.

7. Consider Investing in Branded Promotional Products

Perhaps you're looking to market your accounting firm without using the Internet. Well, that's why you should consider purchasing some bulk orders for branded promotional products.

The kinds of products you can slap your firm's logo on are, in essence, endless. Many popular promotional items include things like pens, hats, attire, or tote bags.

Take the time to think about what your loyal consumers might use as far as promotional products go. Then, research in your local area for suppliers of those customizable products. Spreading your brand around town will have profitable results, no whether it's online or offline.

8. Hire Marketing Professionals for Your Accounting Firm

At the end of the day, it's understandable to feel overwhelmed when it comes to successful marketing strategies. That's why expert marketing consultants exist in the first place. For a reliable example, check out this company that specializes in marketing for accountants.

If your accounting firm is simply struggling with your marketing campaign, be willing to ask for help. Marketing experts know how to navigate the intricacies of social media, for instance.

That way, you can focus on other priorities of your accounting firm. In fact, outsourcing your marketing efforts overall might help your firm optimize operations in other ways. Their qualified outside perspective can ensure every single marketing avenue hits its mark within your target consumer audience.

9. Network, Network, Network!

The last tip to make the most of your accounting firm's brand is to spread it around yourself. Don't underestimate the power of connecting with local business leaders in your community. After all, if they own businesses, they will need someone to do their taxes for them every year!

Your local city likely has a Chamber of Commerce that puts on regular networking events. Don't be afraid to attend as many of these events as possible to develop some strategic business relationships.

In addition, make sure you bring plenty of business cards to pass out! Your business cards should include important information such as how to get in touch with the firm. Don't be afraid to spruce it up a little bit with your branded logo design or mission statement, too.

In fact, it might be worthwhile to bring your business cards around with you on a consistent basis. You never know when there might be an opportunity for someone in your social circle to get in touch with your accounting firm.

Stay Well-Informed About Marketing for Accounting Firms

At this point in the article, you have a thorough understanding of how to optimize marketing for accounting firms. There's no need to cut corners when it comes to making your firm's brand connect with local consumers. Doing so is your best chance at staying ahead of potential local competition.

