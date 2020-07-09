New to Facebook Pay-Per-Click? Here's What You Need to Know

If you need to advertise your brand online, seriously consider using Facebook.

Marketing on Facebook is a great method for promoting your brand and what it offers. Facebook Ads are a popular choice for internet marketers.

Have you ever considered using Facebook Pay Per Click ads? These PPC ads are one of the best ways to market your brand.

We've put together this quick guide so you can learn about these PPC ads and how they benefit your brand.

The Guide to Facebook Pay Per Click Ads

PPC is a type of internet ad where a company pays the advertising platform only when the ad is clicked. Here's what else you need to know about the advantages of Facebook PPC Ads.

1. You Become Global

If you want to reach an international audience, you'll be able to do this through Facebook PPC ads.

If you don't choose to specify your audience, then it becomes available to anyone who is a potential customer - regardless of their region.

You may find that you reach customers in another region more than in your local region! Becoming global may be one of the best decisions that you make as a business.

2. Specific Audiences

If you don't wish to go global and need to target a specific audience, you have this option with PPC Ads.

You can choose your target demographic based on metrics such as location, gender, age, and interests. This way, your PPC Ads will speak to an audience that is likely to already be interested in your brand.

This means that you can speak directly to your potential customers without having to worry about building an audience beforehand!

3. Analyze Your Progress

With Facebook PPC Ads, you can analyze how your ad has been faring. Facebook provides extensive analytics as a free service.

Among the metrics you can see are your reach. This refers to how many people saw your ad.

You'll also see the impression, which is the number of times that your ad was seen. Finally, you'll also see the number of clicks to your ad.

There are also engagement metrics, which show how many likes, comments, and other reactions to your ad there are.

4. Great ROI

Facebook PPC Ads have also been found to have one of the best returns on investment (ROI) in comparison to other forms of internet marketing.

Facebook PPC Ads have high click rates and high payout rates across many industries. While you should always diversify your internet marketing efforts, investing your time into PPC Ads are likely to turn audience members into customers.

With analytics, you can see what your ROI has been, which can help you decide on creating additional PPC ads.

Not sure how to optimize your PPC campaigns? Getting help from expert marketers like Matchstick Digital Agency can help you get started with Facebook PPC Ads.

Grow Your Brand

Now that you know the benefits of Facebook Pay Per Click, you should implement them to grow your brand. We are sure you'll see greater results than with your previous attempts at digital marketing.

Be sure to check out more of our great content on digital marketing and on search engine marketing.