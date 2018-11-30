Reddit SEO? How to Use the Internet's Front Page for SEO Content Research

In 2018, over 1.6 billion users browsed and accessed Reddit. As it turns out, this website isn't just a hub for adorable cat videos and niche interest. It can be one of the best tools a business uses for digital marketing.

Let's get into how you can harness Reddit SEO to supercharge your research.

Understanding How Reddit Works

If you've never used Reddit, it's essential that you know how this platform works.

Reddit consists of a multitude of smaller communities known as subreddits devoted to certain themes on topics.

There's essentially a subreddit for anything. That includes subreddits for asking questions, discussing hobbies, and providing support. Some subreddits are more popular than others. Some may have millions of monthly users while others only have a tiny fraction.

On these subreddits, people may post pictures, links, or text-based questions or stories. Users can downvote or upvote content based on its relevance and intrigue.

This voting system keeps valuable and exciting content at the top of the feed. It also simultaneously weans out spam.

How to Use Reddit SEO to Conduct Research

Reddit represents a goldmine of information. That said, you need to know how and where to look!

If you can't access the site where you are, make sure you know how to unblock Reddit. Unfortunately, some countries ban websites. Likewise, some employers block social media sites and/or Reddit on work computers.

Finding the Right Subreddits

First things first, you need to find out where your potential consumers are hanging out. You can do this by targeting the best subreddits for your niche.

There isn't a secret solution here, and it can take some trial and error to find the best communities.

Start by searching with broad keywords. For example, if you're selling t-shirts, you might want to explore, "fashion" or "female fashion" or "streetwear."

Reddit's search function will display the subreddits relevant to those keywords. You'll need to parse through each of these to determine their relevancy.

Examine Question Trends

Once landing on a particular subreddit, it's time to start diving deeper into your research. You ideally want to identify the problems and questions your target consumers ask.

Using the Reddit search function, search for phrases that might indicate someone needs guidance. Common search terms are:

"Suggest"

"What is the hardest part?"

"How do you?

"ELI5" (stands for 'explain like I'm five')

"Tips"

"How do you?"

"How do I"

"Can someone help"

Include the quotes when typing into the search function so you can guarantee the specific phrase match.

From there, you should sort your results by 'comments,' to find the most relevant and active conversations.

Dig into the Solutions

As mentioned, you need to know the questions your potential consumers ask. You need to know what poses as a challenge and what evokes stress. That said, you don't want to stop there!

Questions are one piece of the puzzle. The solutions other users provide consist of the other pieces.

Through the comments section, you'll find a rich abundance of information related to how other people solve the problems your target demographic has.

For example, if you're part of a startup t-shirt company, you want to see what companies, products, and solutions people are currently using.

This can help you create a more dynamic article that suits your consumers' needs.

Share Your Own Content

By becoming a Reddit member yourself, you can immerse yourself into the community and interact with your consumers. However, you need to do this carefully and authentically.

The Reddit community hates content that comes across as promotional or scammy. Blatantly linking or advertising your own stuff is a surefire way to receive lots of downvotes.

Answer Questions

Seek out relevant subreddits where you can contribute your own advice or comments. Be friendly and concise with your advice. By increasing your karma (Reddit points of approval), you'll increase your reputation.

Participate in question-answer forums before posting any of your own content. After all, you want to establish your credibility and authenticity before showing off your own stuff.

If people can sense you're only after backlinks, they'll be able to detect your intentions a mile away.

Some subreddits encourage you to promote or share your own ideas. These are common in business, marketing, entrepreneurial, and blogging communities.

If you do choose to share your own content, you must be willing to accept both the compliments and criticism. Reddit users can be brutally honest and ruthless with their feedback-it's up to you to handle such words with dignity and grace.

Share Videos

Videos are one of the most powerful tools for engagement. On Reddit, a good rule of thumb is to follow the 9:1 ratio. That means, for every ten videos you share, only one should be your own.

When sharing other videos, make sure they are high-quality. You want people clicking and interacting with the post. Aim to post content related to your niche.

When it comes to your own promotion, make sure you only post the very best of your videos. The content should be dynamic and engaging-and if there's any direct advertising, it needs to be subtle.

It's best to talk about your service or product while simultaneously solving a common issue your consumers have.

Final Thoughts

Learning how to master Reddit SEO can help you in numerous ways. You'll be able to bust through any writer's block you may have for topic ideas. Furthermore, you'll obtain valuable research about your consumers.

Are you interested in learning more helpful SEO tools? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter today.