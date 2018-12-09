SEO Headline Checklist: How to Create Compelling Headlines for Readers and Search Engines

Newspapers have known for centuries that powerful headlines are the key to grabbing a readers attention and getting them to read a story.

Even though online news has decreased the use of newspapers, it's no secret that there is no escaping the need to craft an attention-grabbing headline.

Creating a headline that captivates an audience need not cause you any anxiety as long as you pay attention to a few important things. Here is a guide that will help you to create an SEO headline that commands attention.

1. Show Off Those Keywords

Keywords are the lifeline of good SEO.

You probably know that you need to put your keywords in the content on your webpage and in the articles on your blog. What you may not be aware of is their importance in headlines.

Always use your most important keyword in your headline. However, do not fall under the temptation to overstuff your headline with too may other keywords. Overly long titles turn off readers and this defeats the purpose.

2. Use Proper Names for Your SEO Headline

Using the proper names of places, people and companies can help to improve the SEO of your title. You should use these proper names along with keywords.

This is effective because people often search for information using proper names. This means that when you combine them with keywords you turn your titles into SEO powerhouses. If you are doing local SEO this is especially effective for gaining traffic for a business in a specific location.

3. Adjectives are Your Best Friends

A title that captures the attention of your readers needs to have strong adjectives. Once you strategically placed your adjectives in your title you invite attention.

With that being said, not all adjectives are created equal. Here are some of the best ones for creating those clickable titles that capture attention.

Powerful

Shocking

Free

Essential

Critical

Big

When you use these adjectives in the right way you will spark interest. However, adjectives should not be overused.

Do not try to use too many of them in your headline. It will have the opposite effect. Headlines must be short and they should get to the point quickly.

While you want to use adjectives to write clickable titles you do not want to end up writing clickbait. Clickbait titles will just make your readers angry and they will begin to distrust you, once they see that the content is not what you promised. You can read more about this by checking out this iWriter post.

Final Thoughts

Creating an SEO headline is important if you want to get your content noticed online. However, crafting this kind of headline requires that you be strategic about the words you use and how you use them.

Everything that you say must have a purpose and you must keep it short. This is challenging but it can be done if you use the right adjectives, keywords and know how to use proper names to your advantage.

If you would like more information about SEO please visit our blog.