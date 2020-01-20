Stay Ahead of the Game: The Top Marketing Trends of 2020

It's hard to compete in business today if you don't have a strategy for getting new customers online. Unfortunately, many companies fail when it comes to online marketing.

Reports show that 45% of businesses don't have a strategy developed for digital marketing. This leads to a lot of guess-work that doesn't produce results.

You need to be up to date on the latest marketing trends if you want to compete online. Below are five of the top marketing trends in 2020 that are worth knowing about.

1. Social Media Shopping

Using influencers to promote your products isn't a new thing. Since Instagram has gotten popular, businesses have been using people with high follower counts to promote their products. The problem is, it's hard to send people to your website in promotional posts.

Things have changed with shoppable posts. You can now sell your products straight on social media news feeds. You don't have to worry about someone finding your website to buy your products anymore.

2. Position Zero in Google

It takes a lot of work to get to position one in Google. What if you could focus on getting to the first page and jump to the top from there?

Position zero will help you do that. Google now displays rich text snippets on many of its search results. If you optimize your website for these snippets, you can get the top position in Google and beat out the number one result.

3. Voice Search

Smart home devices used to be a novelty. Things are different now that voice recognition has gotten better. Voice search is becoming commonplace.

This means that you will have new voice-search keywords to optimize for on your website. If you optimize early, you can get more visibility to voice searchers than your competitors.

4. Interactive Content

There is a lot of competition for consumer attention online. This means that you need a way to stand out if you want people to pay attention to your brand.

Providing interactive content is a way to stand out from the crowd. Interactive content will keep your customers on your page longer and keep people engaged with your brand.

5. Growth Marketing

For the longest time, success in marketing has been about getting your customers to the finish line. As long as you made the sale, your marketing campaign was considered a success. Growth marketing changes that.

Instead of looking at the final result of your marketing campaign, growth marketing looks at your entire customer lifecycle. It's about creating a great experience that will push customers to re-engage with your brand after buying.

Keep Up With the Top Marketing Trends

It's hard to compete online if you aren't up to date with the best ways to reach your customers. Make sure to keep up with the top marketing trends, so you know what you need to do. A little research ahead of time will help you bring more customers to your business.

