The Beginner's Guide to SEO for Finance Companies

SEO Finance: How to Start Your Optimization

If you're new to search engine optimization and why it matters, it will help to go through a few of the basics so you can get an understanding of how it works. SEO operates in much the same way for any website that wants to employ it.

A company that provides online loans for bad credit will use a lot of the same tactics as a company that sells hardware. The differences come in the way that the business would like to direct the user once the user gets on the site.

So, with that in mind, the following are a few elements of SEO that you must understand if you want to start seeing results.

The Basics of the Search Algorithm

Search engines operate under the idea that they must present the most relevant search results to their users. That means sifting through billions and billions of web pages and providing the few that are relevant to the keywords in a user search.

A lot of sites optimize, too, so sifting through the results also entails finding the sites who are trying to cheat the algorithm. Cheating the algorithm would entail using dishonest or quick means to gain attributes that high ranking sites have.

This could mean cultivating a lot of low-quality, spam-related links, boosting the site with excessive keywords, or gaining traffic through spam or other means. We mention this because it's important to note that there's not an easy way to rank highly.

In fact, trying to take the easy way out could actually leave you penalized.

Ranking highly requires that you tailor your site to align with the preferences of the search engine algorithm while remaining relevant. Search engines keep their algorithms close to the chest, but SEO professionals have deduced a few of the most important elements for optimization.

Those are the elements we'll cover in this beginner's guide. Let's get started:

Keyword Optimization and Research

It makes sense that you would want your pages to have the keywords that users are searching. One element of even showing up in the results is having an ample amount of the keywords that are contained in a user search.

You don't want to overdo the placement of your keywords, but you want to make sure that they're present. The placement and density of your keywords is something that really matters.

It's recommended that you have your keyword in the header, sometimes the title, and a few times throughout the text. The number of keywords in the text will depend on the length of your content.

The next thing to consider is which keywords to use. This requires that you do research on the latest keyword trends in your niche. Based on the keywords trending at the time, you should tailor your subsequent SEO efforts to align with them.

This typically means creating content that is related.

Content Creation

Have you ever noticed that most of the web pages in your search results are ones that are either extremely popular or recently created? You don't find a lot of those old pages from 2012 floating around anymore.

This is because algorithms lean towards pages that are new. "Freshness" is the term that you'll hear thrown around, and it's key that you retain a degree of freshness through content creation.

Sites typically create content in the form of a blog, allowing them to put out regular material that is created in response to the user searches and the keywords used in them. The regularity of your content can vary depending on your abilities and needs, but it doesn't hurt to have a lot of it.

Regular content provides three advantages that immediately come to mind. The first is that you'll be posting material that users are actually interested in and need answers for. You can be sure this is the case based on the fact that users in your niche are searching for the specific keywords that you're basing your content on.

Second, you'll be staying regular and fresh in the eyes of users and search engines. That means posting regularly on your social media sites with the content you've created.

Third, the more content you have, the more potential you have to be linked to.

Backlinking in SEO

Backlinking is the process of accumulating links to your site and its various pages. Search engines see sites that are linked to in an extremely positive light. The logic goes that the more sites within a niche that support your site through links, the more valuable it must be.

When you post a lot of informed content and spread it throughout the internet, each post that you make is another chance for that page to be linked to. There are a number of ways that sites try to accumulate links as well.

In many cases, getting backlinks requires reaching out to sites in your niche and offering to write a guest post on the condition that you can embed a link to your site in the content. There are other methods as well, but the key is to get links from high-ranking sites that have authority in your niche.

This is where references come in. If you can get referred by a popular site with a lot of traffic, you'll be sure to see increased customer activity. Once those customers come your way, it's your job to make sure they're satisfied and incentivized to leave a positive review online, which is another way to improve your rankings.

