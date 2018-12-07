The Future of Search: What's on the Horizon for B2B SEO in 2019?

B2C companies aren't the only ones who rely on search engine optimization. Don't miss these important trends to watch for B2B SEO in 2019.

As the average small business is set to spend around $75,000 on digital marketing every year, it's expensive for even medium-sized businesses to compete. If you're trying to get a leg up on a shoestring budget, B2B SEO is the best way to ensure that you get the audience that you deserve. By following a few simple B2B SEO rules, you'll save money without sacrificing a single customer.

Here are three trends to follow in the coming year.

1. Great Customer Service

One of the oldest tricks in the book is great customer service. There's nothing you can buy that can replace or replicate great customer service. If you're able to give your customers memorable customer service, they'll recommend you to other companies and give you a valuable word of mouth boost.

One of the most important elements of SEO now is the customer review.

In the absence of the white pages, the replacement for business directories is online directories like Yelp and Google My Business. When someone in your region is looking for businesses like yours, you'll come up alongside a star rating telling people whether you're reputable or not,

By focusing on the way you treat customers, you won't catch a bad review ever.

2. Blogging

Blogging is a great way to get the word out about your products and services. When anyone in any industry has a question, the first things they do is to run a search.

When someone uses a search engine, they're either looking for a specific solution or the answer to a question. With a blog, you can satisfy both impulses by answering common questions that you get, using your products as a solution. Blogging is the best way to convert customers, hands-down.

Blogging is also a low-cost way to promote new products and services. Every industry shifts and changes with time. No matter what businesses you're catering to, you should find ways to converse with them via your blog.

You never know who could be reading.

3. Local SEO

If you've ever entered "pizza" into a search engine, you'll notice that you don't get responses telling you the history of pizza. You get responses like "how to make pizza" and where to get pizza. The top result is probably the pizzerias nearest to where you search from.

Now think about your own brand. If you're looking to work with businesses in your region, you need to tell them you're close by when they search for you. They might not know without

some help from search engines

.

The best way to do that is to add your location throughout your website, in your metadata, and on your blog posts. If you're running an

Amazon business

account, you'll need to figure out what their standards are for local SEO.

B2B SEO Doesn't Have To Be Complicated

No matter what your goal is with B2B SEO, you don't need to make it hard for yourself. You can ensure that you get the audience that you need without having to dig deep into your overhead. These SEO tactics will ensure that you're competitive with every other brand in your region.

If you want to ensure that you're SEO ready for the coming quarter,

check out our guide

to everything you need to know.