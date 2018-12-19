The Ultimate Guide to Performing a Successful Website Audit

You probably know the crucial importance of having a website for any sort of business you are running. However, your work isn't done after getting a site.

In fact, you can think of building your website the same as building a home. You accomplish a lot with the initial investment, but the real work is ongoing and will keep paying dividends over time.

If you'd like to get the most out of the site in this regard, consider getting a website audit.

Follow these strategies in order to make the most from your audit through practical steps.

Pinpoint Exactly What You Are Looking For With the Website Audit

Before you get a website, you need to know what sort of variables you are looking for.

One brand owner might be strictly concerned with search engine optimization (SEO) success, while others may be worried about reputation or site security. When you know a little bit more about the website and what you hope to get from an audit, you'll get the best results.

This may be easier when you hire a professional company that is skilled at offering audits.

Either way, keeping up with your website is never a bad idea. You'll get improved conversions and traffic the more that you put time into your site.

Once you know exactly what you need from the audit, you'll get more success from it.

Make Sure That Your Website is Incredibly Usable and Intuitive

There's more than one principle for making your website navigable, but you definitely know a great layout when you see it. Get some testers early in the process to make sure that you are not leaving glaring mistakes throughout the process.

You need to be sure that people find great use out of your website, and that you include up to date and intuitive features.

Working with a company like The SEO Contractor can help you test your site until it is as intuitive as possible.

Check the Speed and Functionality

The speed of your website is crucial, not just for your user, but for your site to have a chance in Google rankings.

Studies show that websites that perform paster also end up with better search engine optimization ranking. Consider the way that people casually use your site. Take notes on works and what doesn't, and do business with a web designer that is helpful.

Inspect the Ranking and Keywords

Finally, keep taking the time to use the best keywords and ensure that you're climbing the ranks of Google.

Using such strategies will help you to get what you need from your site and keep it competitive. The more you study keywords and use them wisely, the better your site will be all together.

Keep Your Site at Its Best

As you can see, these tips are useful in helping with the ongoing care of your site. Use these website audit tips to the best of your ability.

For more web design and marketing info, subscribe to our newsletter today.