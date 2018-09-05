Top 5 Game-Changing SEO Trends Dominating 2018

Every year, new SEO trends emerge that seem to change the SEO game just a little bit. Read on to learn about the top SEO trends of 2018.

It seems like not a day goes by without yet another Google change to the Algorithm, SEO trends, or even the way people search in general.

But some trends stand out above the rest.

In this post, we'll cover three of the most

important SEO trends

that have seriously dominated 2018.

You can certainly expect them to carry over into 2019, as well.

If your traffic has become stagnant, if your sales are plummeting, and if you feel like you're using all the wrong keywords?

Read on to learn how you can right the ship before it's too late.

1. Voice Search

Did you know that

nearly 1/4

of all mobile searches today are done through a voice search?

Thanks to apps like Siri and Amazon's Alexa, voice search has truly disrupted SEO as a whole.

If you want to get voice search right, then you need to start thinking about the way people talk, not the way they type.

How many people do you know who say things like, "best Thai food near me?" Not too many, right?

Instead, longer tail phrases like, "What are the top Thai restaurants near me?" or "Where is the best Thai food in Seattle?" are much more effective.

2. Personalized Search Results

Every client wants to feel special.

But one of the biggest SEO trends 2018 has to offer is the rise of personalized results. Search engines will mine through things like past searches, cookies, and more to determine which kinds of results the user will be most likely to respond to.

For example, personalized search results are especially important in cases like property management

SEO

.

Personalized and customized results learn about a user's data, demographic, and even past personal information and searches to bring them properties in the best areas, neighborhoods, and much more.

3. Hyperlocal Marketing

You already know local marketing is the key to many SEO trends.

But a common Google search change for this year is the

rise of hyperlocalization

.

We're not talking about meeting your market in the same city or state. We're talking about finding businesses within a one to two-block radius of their current location.

This is due in no small part to the continued dominance of mobile phone usage, which allows search engine to pinpoint a

user's exact location

.

Now, Google AdWords allows you focus on radius targeting, places of interest, and even location targeting according to a specific demographic.

Need More Help Mastering These SEO Trends?

We hope that this post has helped you to understand some of the biggest and most influential SEO trends that 2018 has to offer.

Of course, remember that the items on this list are just the starting point for your overall SEO strategy.

If you want to increase your sales and leave your competitors in the dust, you'll need to continually tweak and study up on things like the Google search graph, e-commerce SEO trends, and more.

We can help you with that.

Be sure to keep checking back with our site for more of the

top SEO tips

you can't afford to miss out on.