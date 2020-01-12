Types of Marketing Tools All Marketers Should Be Aware Of

The marketing world moves at a break-neck speed.

Every day, different types of marketing tools emerge to help us in our business ventures. Web marketing tools help companies with product development and promotional strategies of their products or services.

From generating email leads to monitoring your website's SEO, there are marketing tools fit everyone.

Want to know the best marketing tools of 2020? Read on to find out.

1. Buffer for Social Media Scheduling

Not everyone has the luxury of updating their social media channels in real-time.

Buffer is one of the best tools for marketing as it lets you save time by scheduling posts in advance. Curate and compose all your posts at once and spread those updates across the week. You can manage all your social media channels in one place through the Buffer platform.

2. SumoMe for Share Buttons

You've seen the share buttons alongside blog posts and they're a handy promotional tool to have.

You don't need a WordPress blog to have one. They work with any website, and you can add buttons to any page and customize the networks.

SumoMe gives you plenty of freedom over the appearance of the share buttons including where they're displayed. They also look great on mobile devices for added peace of mind.

3. Google Trends for Staying Updated

One of the top marketing tools up your sleeve ought to be Google Trends.

Marketers must know what's trending 24/7 and Google Trends lets you do this. The tool shows you what the world is searching for and whether the topic dips or continues to soar in popularity.

4. Latest.is for Interesting Links

Another way to tap into the conversation is by monitoring Latest.is's posts. It is an automatically generated list of interesting links on Twitter that focuses on users who post the most engaging content.

5. Readability Test Tool to Improve Your Site's Readability

If you need an analysis of your content to ensure it's reader-friendly, use this marketing tool.

Enter a web address or block of text and the Readability Test Tool will give you an easy-to-understand analysis of your content. It measures numerous readability scores and breaks down each component.

6. Peek for Testing Your Website

Use Peek so you can understand how people are using your website as it covers A/B testing and user testing. The great thing about Peek is that you receive a five-minute video of a real person using your website so you know what to tweak.

If there are any issues, the team at Peek is willing to help much like those at Microsoft paid support.

7. WordPress for Landing Pages

If you're already using WordPress then the quickest way to set up a landing page is to create a new page. Use the landing page as the focal point of your social media ad campaign and updates.

WordPress offers a variety of plugins like WooDojo to hide content in your sidebar for certain pages if you feel it's too cluttered.

8. HubSpot's Website Grader for a Website Grade

Your friends may love your website but it's better to get an objective perspective.

HubSpot's Website Grader gives you an overall performance of your website based on mobile factors, SEO, security, and speed. But it's also constructive as they give you tips on how to improve your site.

9. Wistia for Making Videos

Once you've crafted an incredible promotional video to share on social media and your site, you hit a roadblock.

You could post it on YouTube as it's quick, but it comes with less control complete with unrelated ads. Instead, use Wistia as the player keeps potential customers on your page, and lets you send them where you want to go next.

Once the video finishes, add a call-to-action button or an email capture form. It's also possible to see the viewing trends of your video to see how far people watched and when they paused.

10. Charlie for Customer Relationship Management

As a marketer, you must have a functioning CRM tool so you stay updated with current and future customers.

Charlie gives you a run-down of a potential customer from their social media profiles, bio, and interests by looking at your upcoming calendar.

All you need to do is enter a person's email address into Charlie and they'll give you details about them.

11. HubSpot Marketing Free for Lead Generation

HubSpot's useful marketing tool gathers email addresses from your site and provides key data points like the pages your leads have visited. It'll also show you which pages are converting at higher rates.

12. Onpage Optimization Tool for Optimizing Your Site

Thanks to Internet Marketing Ninjas, this on-page optimization tool gives your webpage a one-stop lookover. Add a URL to see stats on keyword density, internal and external links.

13. HubSpot's Blog Topic Generator for Blog Post Ideas

Running out of blog titles?

Give HubSpot's Blog Topic Generator a whirl by adding a few nouns to describe your content area. As a result, your editorial calendar will be jam-packed with blog post ideas.

14. Canva for Your Design Needs

Instead of outsourcing a Graphic Designer, hop onto Canva to create images for social media and blog posts. It's easy-to-use and they have templates ready depending on your social media preference.

For example, choose a rectangular template for photographs hitting Twitter and a square one for Instagram.

These Are the Most Helpful Types of Marketing Tools in 2020!

There are various types of marketing tools to fit every need. Whether it's finding inspiration for new blog posts or crafting a landing page, you can use these tools to improve your website and attract customers. Good luck!

Did you find this article helpful? Check out more of our Marketing content.