Wanted - Cyber Security Guard: Improve Your Business Network Security with These Easy Tips

Looking for ways to improve business network security?

Is your small business safe from cyber threats?

While technology has improved business in many ways, there are also more cyber threats out there than ever before. Contrary to popular belief, both small businesses and large corporations can be potential targets of hackers and cybercriminals. Unfortunately, many small businesses aren't prepared to protect themselves against serious security threats.

Luckily, we're here to help. Below we'll tell you how you can immediately improve your network security with just a few simple tips.

1. Use Antivirus Software

The first thing you need to do to ensure the security of your network is to install antivirus and antimalware software.

Every device that connects to the internet or to other computers in your business network should have some form of protection against viruses, spyware, and malware. Make sure to check that you have security software on each system at your business.

Additionally, make sure that each of them is running the most updated version of the software as well. While these programs won't detect every single security threat on your device, they'll do a pretty good job, especially if you make sure to update them regularly.

2. Keep Your Devices Updated

In addition to using antivirus software, it's also important to keep your operating system and any software you use up to date. New vulnerabilities and threats arise regularly as hackers look for new ways to exploit business networks. In many cases, software updates serve to fix these vulnerabilities and enhance security on your network.

By not updating your software regularly you could be leaving your network open to threats. By updating your software and systems regularly you'll ensure that your business data and your network is always as secure as it can be.

3. Change Your Passwords

Another thing that can help protect your business from threats is to ensure that you and your employees are creating and using strong passwords and changing them at regular intervals. It's important to require employees to create complex passwords and that are strong enough to prevent hacking.

Ideally, your employees should create passwords that use a variety of character types and that are fairly long in length. Passwords should use a combination of numerical digits, letters, and special characters.

4. Install a Firewall

If you're serious about cybersecurity then there is no excuse for not having a strong firewall set up for your business network. A firewall will help protect the connection that your network has with your internet service provider (ISP).

Your ISP will probably have some security protections in place already. However, you'll likely want to set up a stronger firewall that is adequate for further protecting your sensitive business information.

A firewall will help prevent any unauthorized and malicious traffic from coming through your network. It will help ensure that financial data and other business information is as secure as possible.

5. Block Spam

Spam filtering is also an important tool that can help protect your business from cyber threats and can improve your business security. An email spam filter will automatically block spammy emails that may contain viruses or malicious software.

Phishing emails which aim to steal financial data and other sensitive information are also a serious problem. Phishing emails have the potential to steal financial information or steal the identities of your employees or customers.

It's important to be wary of any suspicious emails that any business accounts receive. Luckily, using a spam filter should cut down on spam and phishing attempts by almost 100%.

6. Keep Your Wifi Secure

Keeping your wifi network as secure as possible is also essential for protecting your business safe from cybercrime.

It's important to secure your business wifi and make sure that nobody can access it who shouldn't be able to. Be selective with wifi permissions and don't let just anyone log onto your network. Make sure that you've set a strong password for your network so that people who aren't a part of your business won't be able to log on.

If you have guests or clients who need to use wifi when on business premises, then you'll probably want to have a guest network available for them to use instead.

7. Train Your Employees

It's important to remember that training your employees to be aware of security is one of the best ways to ensure that your business is safe. Take the time and energy to train your employees about basic security needs and protocols and you'll make sure that your business is more secure at every level of your organization.

Make sure that your employees are safe when logging onto computers and that they refrain from visiting malicious sites. They should also be careful when using any business phones or devices outside of the office and on public wifi networks.

Additionally, make sure that your employees know how to keep an eye out for suspicious emails and phishing attempts.

8. Create a Backup Plan

In the case that the worst happens and you do experience a data breach or a cyber attack you'll thank yourself if you've taken the time to perform regular data backups.

It's important that you have a system for regularly backing up information for your business. Creating backups and keeping them in a secure place is a good measure for any business to take and will protect you in a worst-case scenario.

Losing essential data could negatively influence the wellbeing of your business and keep it from operating as it should. By having a backup ready to go you'll have a much easier time getting your business going again after a security breach occurs.

Following These Tips to Ensure Business Network Security

If you're serious about the wellbeing of your business and you want to maintain the trust of your customers you need to take precautions. By following the tips above you'll have the best chance at ensuring business network security and making sure your business continues to thrive year after year.

