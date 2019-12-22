What Is a Lifestyle Brand and How Can You Build One?

Your brand is what defines your company and your connection to your customers. 64% of customers say that shared values help them create a stronger relationship with a brand.

People don't like being "sold to" and prefer to trust a brand before they buy anything. This is especially true for the younger generations that want to see what a company stands for before they spend their hard-earned money on it.

What is a lifestyle brand? Read on to learn what it is and how you can build one around your business.

What Is a Lifestyle Brand?

A lifestyle brand is a brand whose main purpose is to resonate with its customer's lifestyle, habits, preferences, and values. The best way to define lifestyle branding is to understand that it goes beyond selling products. These companies want to inspire and motivate their customers to improve their lives.

One of the best examples is RedBull, an energy drink that appeals to adventurers, thrill-seekers, and adrenaline junkies. Here are a few characteristics of lifestyle brands you can implement in your business.

Building a Strong Brand Image

Building a brand is more than just a logo and packaging; it's how your customers see and interact with your products and company. This is your brand image, which is essential in developing your lifestyle brand.

To build a strong brand image, you should listen to your customers' feedback to improve your products and services. This is how you show them you care about their experience and are committed to their satisfaction.

Creating Functional, Useful Products

To create a lifestyle brand, your products must improve your customers' lifestyle. For example, Nike's mission is to show that everyone, no matter their background, location, and physical ability, can be an athlete. To complement this, they sell athletic apparel and equipment that supports an active lifestyle and making healthy choices.

Another example is Apple. They sell a luxurious lifestyle and status, innovation, simplicity, and style. This is also reflected in their prices, which means not everyone can afford their products.

Connecting With Your Target Market

A successful lifestyle brand knows who they're selling to. When defining your target market, go beyond the demographics and dive deeper into your ideal customer's habits, life choices, careers, income ranges, and lifestyle. Then, use the data to develop a strategy to connect with these people on a deeper, more relatable level.

The point is to make customers see your brand as a close friend they can trust, not as a company trying to sell them products.

Organizing Events and Workshops

One of the most essential parts of your lifestyle branding strategy is organizing events and workshops for your customers. This is a great way to connect with them, learn about their needs, and build a strong relationship.

For example, RedBull organizes and sponsors many major adventure-related events like races, sports events, competitions, and championships. There are hundreds of energy drinks on the market, but RedBull is a leader because the company knows it audience and caters to them.

Create and Grow a Strong Lifestyle Brand With These Tips!

Though the answer to the question "what is a lifestyle brand" is simple, creating one takes a lot of work and dedication. These tips will help you understand the basics of lifestyle branding and how you can implement them in your marketing and product strategy.

Need more marketing and branding? Check out some of the other articles on our site where we share the latest industry trends and innovations.