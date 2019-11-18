What's Your Social Channel? How to Decide Which Social Media Platform Is Best for Your Business

|Tweet
3.484 billion people are on social media as of 2019. It's no wonder businesses are beginning to focus their attention on building social media profiles for their companies.
Picking a social channel for your business can be overwhelming when you first start out. But following general social channel guidelines will help you establish a thriving social presence and turn social currency into sales.
There are currently more than 50 social media platforms for businesses to choose from. Here are some suggestions for getting started with social media for business:
As you build organic traffic and a loyal following on your social profiles, you'll begin to think about the next step for expansion. That's where PPC services come in. Putting a bit of money behind a platform where you have an established presence can turn into sales and qualified leads.
Businesses with visual products can capitalize on high photo engagement rates on Facebook. Apps and B2C brands will likely find success on this platform. There is a high percentage of users on this platform, giving businesses access to users across varying demographics.
B2C businesses selling visually appealing products can hop on the Instagram bandwagon. Instagram is a visually-driven platform, and brands must find an aesthetic way to display their product or service in order to garner the attention of potential clients. Those ages 19 to 29 dominate on Instagram.
Twitter is best for B2B companies and publications. This platform is dominated by college-educated adults ages 18 to 29. You'll also see an uptick in engagement among wealthier income brackets.
LinkedIn is great for recruiters, given the nature of the platform. B2B providers are also likely to find success using this social network. The platform is predominantly used by those over 30 with an annual income above $75,000.
Ecommerce and media companies should turn to YouTube when building an online presence. However, be aware that creating YouTube content can be more time-consuming than other social channels. Given the wide variety of topics available on YouTube, a diverse crowd of people can be reached using this social media platform.
Retail or eCommerce companies are likely to find success on Pinterest over alternative platforms. The average Pinterest users will spend more than users on competing platforms, making Pinterest a wise investment for companies selling products. Bonus points if women are part of your target demographic as the platform is predominately populated by female users.
Doing background research and following the tips in this article will help you select a social channel that will help your business grow its online presence. Remember, you should claim your business name on all social media platforms even if you never use them.
For more social media advice for businesses, check out our la
Tweet
Search Engine Marketing Columnist
Search marketing information for small business owners.
Fetching the best small business news.
A friendly place to share small business ideas and knowledge.
Small business support through education, resources and community
The directory of the best small business sites and tools.
Copyright © 1998 - 2019 Search Engine Guide All Rights Reserved. Privacy
FreeFind Site Search Engine - FreeFind adds a "search this site" feature to your website, making your site easier to use. FreeFind also gives you reports showing what your visitors are searching for, enabling you to improve your site. FreeFind's advanced site search engine and automatic site map technology can be added to your website for free.
Buy UPC Codes
Get your products listed online!