What's Your Social Channel? How to Decide Which Social Media Platform Is Best for Your Business

3.484 billion people are on social media as of 2019. It's no wonder businesses are beginning to focus their attention on building social media profiles for their companies.

Picking a social channel for your business can be overwhelming when you first start out. But following general social channel guidelines will help you establish a thriving social presence and turn social currency into sales.

A Few Guidelines for Selecting a Social Channel

There are currently more than 50 social media platforms for businesses to choose from. Here are some suggestions for getting started with social media for business:

Narrow your focus to two to three platforms

Post regularly based on suggested frequency for that platform

Conduct competitor research to curate content your prospects will love

Find hashtags you can capitalize on for more visibility

Consider if you're a B2B or B2C business when selecting platforms

As you build organic traffic and a loyal following on your social profiles, you'll begin to think about the next step for expansion. That's where PPC services come in. Putting a bit of money behind a platform where you have an established presence can turn into sales and qualified leads.

Facebook

Businesses with visual products can capitalize on high photo engagement rates on Facebook. Apps and B2C brands will likely find success on this platform. There is a high percentage of users on this platform, giving businesses access to users across varying demographics.

Instagram

B2C businesses selling visually appealing products can hop on the Instagram bandwagon. Instagram is a visually-driven platform, and brands must find an aesthetic way to display their product or service in order to garner the attention of potential clients. Those ages 19 to 29 dominate on Instagram.

Twitter

Twitter is best for B2B companies and publications. This platform is dominated by college-educated adults ages 18 to 29. You'll also see an uptick in engagement among wealthier income brackets.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is great for recruiters, given the nature of the platform. B2B providers are also likely to find success using this social network. The platform is predominantly used by those over 30 with an annual income above $75,000.

YouTube

Ecommerce and media companies should turn to YouTube when building an online presence. However, be aware that creating YouTube content can be more time-consuming than other social channels. Given the wide variety of topics available on YouTube, a diverse crowd of people can be reached using this social media platform.

Pinterest

Retail or eCommerce companies are likely to find success on Pinterest over alternative platforms. The average Pinterest users will spend more than users on competing platforms, making Pinterest a wise investment for companies selling products. Bonus points if women are part of your target demographic as the platform is predominately populated by female users.

Deciding on a Social Channel for Your Business

Doing background research and following the tips in this article will help you select a social channel that will help your business grow its online presence. Remember, you should claim your business name on all social media platforms even if you never use them.