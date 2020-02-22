Wine Marketing 101: 5 Tips to Sweeten Your Wineries Sales

Marketing a winery and making it stand out in a crowded field is a tough ask. There are over 10,000 wineries in the United States.

Your marketing needs to be flawless to sell your wines. Read on to learn the top wine marketing tips that you can implement right away to boost your wine sales.

1. Have a Great Story

People are naturally drawn to stories. Stories are the reason why some wineries do so much better than others. People care about where and how the grapes are grown. They care about the people making the wine and the passion behind it.

If you can find what your brand story is, you'll be able to find a way to break out from the pack of wineries.

2. Don't Limit Sales Channels and Products

How can people purchase your wine? Is it only available at your physical location? One mistake that wineries make is that they have limited sales channels, which will limit your sales.

You want to have an ecommerce option along with other options. Ecommerce sales have increased for wineries and retail stores over the last year. That upward trend will continue.

You can pair your amazing wines with other products for purchase, such as wine accessories, branded merchandise, or complementary food products.

3. Leverage SEO

Do you know how people can find your products online? They'll do a search on Google. You want to be found in those searches

SEO can be complicated because there are so many factors that determine search results. SEO is also changing often, which is why you need to keep up with the latest SEO trends.

4. Use Social Media Wisely

Social media is a great way to build an audience that's loyal to your brand. There are many creative uses of social media.

For example, you can take a picture of the vineyard every day to show people how your grapes grow. You can take them behind the scenes and show them how your wine is made.

Social media is the tool that you use to tell your story. You can also use social media to demonstrate the end result of your wine - the perfect complement to a meal or gathering. Show people enjoying your wines. That's what it's there for!

5. Email Marketing Closes the Loop

You want to make sure that you stay in front of your customers often. Email marketing is a great way to keep your customers in the loop and encourage them to upgrade their purchases.

For example, if you have segmented your list into buyers and non-buyers, you can email the buyers about buying a membership and they receive wines 2-3 times a year.

You can email non-buyers about new releases and encourage them to order before the wines are officially released.

Wine Marketing Tips for More Sales

Wine marketing isn't that much different from marketing other businesses. You have to understand your target market and have a great story.

You can then focus on tactics like SEO and email marketing to get the word out about your business. Check out this site often for more great SEO tips.