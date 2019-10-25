Your Business Needs a Website Audit and Here's Why!

Getting your website online is only the first step. If you don't stay on top of things, you won't be able to take advantage of the benefits a website brings.

There are 1.7 billion sites on the internet. You need to stand out from the crowd. The question is, how do you do that?

You can start with an audit of your website. Do you want to learn why you need a website audit? Below are five reasons.

1. Your Site Is Slow

Speed is a significant factor for websites today. Your site needs to be fast for both your visitors and Google.

Unfortunately, it's easy for companies to fall behind when they have so much they want to put on their websites. An audit will help you consolidate and improve your load times.

2. Your Site Isn't SEO Optimized

Google is one of the best sources of traffic out there. After you do the work to rank your site, you can benefit from free search traffic for a long time. But creating an SEO optimized site isn't easy if you don't know what to do.

A website audit will cover SEO. You'll learn how to optimize all your pages to increase your chances of ranking in Google.

It's easy to miss something when working on your website's on-site SEO. Outsource to experts like Graeme Winchester so you can be sure the job gets done.

3. Your Site Doesn't Have the Right Content

If you want traffic, you need to rank for keywords in the search engines. But finding keywords to focus on isn't an easy process.

A website audit can help you find content areas that your site lacks. You will compare your site to others in the industry to learn exactly what you're missing. Once you create new content, you can start getting more traffic when you start ranking.

4. Your Site Doesn't Convert

The best looking site in the world doesn't matter if it doesn't give you more business. One of the common problems is to focus on what's pretty instead of what makes money.

An audit can help you find problem areas of your website that reduce your conversions. Once you find these problems, you can test new designs and content to see what converts best.

5. Your Site Isn't Secure

You don't need to worry about website security if you pick a reliable web host, right?

Unfortunately, that isn't the case. Even if your web server has all the proper security, the software you install can lead to security issues. The more popular the software is, the worse the risk.

A website audit can help find security issues and tell you how to fix them.

Start Your Website Audit Today

If you want your website to be successful, you need to do everything you can to rank in Google and keep your visitors on your site. Getting a website audit is one way to move things to the next level. Get one today and learn what you need to fix.

Do you want to learn how to use your site to get more traffic? Head back to our blog to see what options you have.