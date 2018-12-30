10 Innovative SEO Tactics to Boost Your Online Traffic Fast

So you've mastered the basics of SEO and improved site traffic tenfold. Great job! Surely now you've decided you have enough traffic and don't need to improve anymore, right?

Of course not! The goal of any website or business is to keep growing.

But you aren't likely to grow much more by sticking to the basics. It's time to kick it up a notch with these more advanced, yet forehead-slappingly simple, SEO tactics.

Add these cutting-edge SEO techniques to your established SEO strategy to take your online empire to the next level.

1. Create Several Optimized Landing Pages

Hopefully, in your current SEO efforts, you've already optimized your site's homepage. This homepage is, after all, the central landing page of your whole site. But why have only one optimized landing page when you can have many?

The truth is, each popular topic you post lots of content for should have its own landing page. And each of these landing pages should be optimized for the target audience and for Google.

And why is that? Because it boosts conversions like crazy!

Business websites with 10-15 landing pages win 55% more conversions than those without. Setting up 40 landing pages gets them 500% more conversions. Bottom line: optimize more landing pages, get more conversions.

2. Tap Reddit For Keywords

Chances are you have experience researching keywords with tools like Google Search Console. But it mightn't have occurred to you to use Reddit as a research tool.

The process is simple. Search Reddit for subreddits related to your niche (i.e. popular online hotspots your target audience hangs out at). Clicking these subreddits puts you smack in the middle of your target audience's favorite ongoing conversations.

Now, scrounge these threads for phrases that keep popping up over and over again. Congrats, you're done!

These terms are keywords that are clearly popular with your target audience. Best of all, they may not yet be discovered by Google (or your competitors). Get to 'em before anyone else does!

3. Tap AdWords For Titles

How much time have you spent choosing just the right words to create and refine the perfect titles and meta descriptions for your posts? It's a lot, right? Well, get ready to slap your forehead because we have a much easier way.

Copy AdWords. That's it.

Simply search for your topic and take a look at those first two AdWords links in the results. Then, do like they do.

Now, obviously, we DO NOT mean you should plagiarize these ads word-for-word as that would be illegal. But Google certainly knows how to optimize their own content. So you can certainly use these AdWords ads as a good outline.

You'll find all the keywords and descriptive phrases you need to create the perfect title and meta description for any topic.

4. Tap Wikipedia For Broken Links

Here's another "so simple you can't believe you never thought of it" SEO strategy. Build legitimate backlinks by replacing dead links on Wikipedia.

First, use Google to search Wikipedia for pages related to your niche. To do this, enter the search term "site:wikipedia.org" and a relevant keyword. Click on a page in the results.

Next, on the Wikipedia page, hit ctrl+F and search for "dead link" or "citation needed" (without quotes). These are dead links that need replacing.

You can also add "dead link" or "citation needed" (in quotes) to your search terms when searching Google for relevant Wikipedia pages. Or you can use an online tool called WikiGrabber to make these steps easier.

Next, edit the Wikipedia page to replace the dead link with a link to your own content. Either use your existing content as the source or write new content specifically for use as a source.

5. Use These Traffic-Magnetized Article Styles

You've already mastered researching popular topics for your blog posts. Now let's talk about those specific styles of articles that seem magnetically charged to pull in traffic.

First, there's the Expert Roundup. This is where you make a list reviewing experts and influencers in your industry (or their best tips on a certain topic).

And, voila! Their fans are now your fans! That is, people following these influencers now have your content popping up in their search results.

Next, write FAQs. They're easy to research, easy to write, niche-specific, and super-valuable to your audience.

Lastly, go against the grain: create controversy. If you have an unpopular opinion, use it. Nothing grabs attention and stirs up a conversation like some crazy maverick rocking the boat.

You'll find these explained more in-depth on this blog.

6. Write 1,900-Word Posts

How many words does a number-1-ranking post have? Based on a study of one million Google search result pages, it's 1,890.

There's not much else to say, here. Clearly, long content just beats the heck out of short content outright.

It's more in-depth than short content and, therefore, more important by Google's standards. Plus, more words means more opportunity to provide value for, and elicit emotional response from, your audience.

Set your new word-count minimum at 1,900-per-post.

7. Reinforce Your Keywords

By now, you should know proper keyword etiquette, like, "no keyword stuffing." But there's more.

Keyword stuffing was once an easy trick to make Google think the content was relevant before Google got wise. But now, a new trick has emerged: keyword reinforcing (officially known as "entity salience"). Except it's not a trick; it's a legitimate SEO technique that makes perfect sense.

Instead of stuffing your content with the same keyword over and over again, you stuff it with a bunch of different terms ("entities") that relate to the keyword. Discussing "entities" that are notably relevant ("salient") to your keyword shows Google you have highly valuable and relevant information on the topic. And that means a higher search rank.

8. Link to Authoritative Sites

The idea here is pretty simple. Certain pages have high Domain Authority (DA) or Page Authority (PA) because Google has decided they really know what they're talking about. When you link to a page with high DA and/or PA as a source, it tells Google that you know what you're talking about.

What's this mean for you? It means if you're not already linking to external sources, start now.

Whenever you do, check the DA/PA of the source page first. Only link to high-authority sites. Aim for at least 3 source links per post.

9. Use Link Juice to Popularize Less Popular Pages

When your page is stuck in the middle of the search results page, use your other, top-ranking pages to pull it up to the top. You can find your top-ranking pages with Google Search Console or Ahrefs. Then, add internal links on the hot pages leading back to the lower-ranked one.

Bing, bang, boom, you're done! It's not much, but it just may give your second-place page the boost it needs to become number one. Though, it also helps to freshen up the low-ranking page first.

10. Freshen Up Old Posts

Now, don't just boost your crappy content, boost your best content! Find your top-performing content on Google Search console. Then make it newer and better.

If it's been 3 months since you wrote it, surely you have some awesome new insights on the topic, right? Add them in! Use new case studies, testimonials, data, or infographics.

Also, improve the title. Make it more fun and provocative. Replace the old images with fresh, new ones.

Then, re-promote it all over social media. It's a lot easier than writing a new post.

These SEO Tactics Rock!

These SEO tactics are so easy, yet so effective. So... Why aren't you using them yet?

Go! Get out of here! Use these expert SEO optimization tips to be number one in your niche, now.

