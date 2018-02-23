5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Businesses

Digital marketing is a powerful tool for businesses. Need to reach more of your audience? Check out these five benefits of Facebook advertising.

Wondering if Facebook advertising is worth the money?

This is a great way to bring new customers in, using a platform they're already spending a lot of time on.

Facebook is the world's most popular social media site. No matter who your target demographic is, they're on Facebook. When you harness the benefits of Facebook advertising, you're growing new opportunities for your business, without doing much extra work.

Ready to learn why you need Facebook advertising? Keep reading to find out.

1. Awesome Targeting Options

Did you know that you can target Facebook advertising to specific groups of users?

Once you've narrowed down the demographics of your target audience, such as their average age and typical interests, Facebook lets you customize your advertising to best reach them.

This can be much more effective than the standard SEO strategy of targeting an audience based on the searches they conduct. Facebook has some amazing options for refining your strategy to be more effective. Let's take a closer look at what those are.

Use User-Expressed Interests

The best way to know for sure what someone is interested in is to go by what they say they're interested in.

Facebook makes gathering and using this information easy.

Target Particular Demographics

With Facebook, you know whether a user identifies as male, female, or neither. This makes it easy to target your ads for a particular gender or group of people. For example, you can have a different ad for each gender preference.

Target By Area

Local targeting is one of the best ways to bring new customers into your brick-and-mortar store.

Another thing Facebook knows about its users is where each one is located. You can target users by city, neighborhood, or region - whatever works best for your business.

2. Get Results Without Spending a Lot

If money is your main obstacle to getting the benefits of Facebook advertising, there's no need to worry. You can actually get great results without needing to spend a lot.

At the minimum, you'll need to spend about a dollar a day for Facebook advertising. That's less than a cup of black coffee in most places!

Chances are good you have a larger advertising budget than this. However, even if you're on the tightest budget, you can use Facebook advertising to reach the customers you want with the targeted approach mentioned above.

Compare this to other approaches. If you spend a dollar a day on Google AdWords, you're not likely to get so much a single click a day. From this perspective, one of the benefits of Facebook advertising is that it gives you way more bang for your buck.

Depending on your budget and needs, you can choose from a few different ways to pay:

Cost per mille (CPM): Bid for every 1,000 users impressions

Optimized CPM: The same as above, but Facebook will show your ad mostly to the people who are more likely to act on it

Cost per click (CPC): Pay for every click through to your website

Cost per action (CPA): Pay for every action taken, such as email newsletter signup or "liking" your Facebook page

3. Build Customer Loyalty

Facebook also offers the free option of creating a business "page" that users can "like." This can boost the benefits of Facebook advertising even further, without costing you anything more.

On your page, you'll interact with customers in a format they're comfortable with. You can directly respond to their comments and reviews, providing a public record of how your company deals with both the positive and negative.

Many customers respond well to companies with a social media presence that is fun and friendly. Even a company that sells utilitarian equipment, like ChooseToolBox.com, can bring in a surprising number of customers by using fun and humor on a Facebook page.

This direct interaction with customers helps them become more loyal to your brand, by building both trust and awareness.

When you combine this with a Facebook advertisement, you can create a powerful approach. Try running an ad along with a suggestion to "like" your business page, bringing your brand in front of the eyes of new customers.

4. Let Users Choose

If a user sees a Facebook ad they don't like, they can close it, and give a reason why they did so. For example, they might find the ad irrelevant. This feedback allows you to gain valuable insight into who is seeing your ad, and who should be.

Use this information to refine your campaign, giving you the results you really want.

5. Performance Tracking

No ad is worth a penny if you have no way to measure how effective it is.

How can you know how your ad is paying off? Social media is great, but a problem issue businesses face is not knowing the ROI for the money and time put in. Fortunately, Facebook offers a Facebook Adverts Manager section where you can take a close look at an ad's performance.

In the Adverts Manager, you can find out:

How many times your ad got shown

How many clicks it got, or how many actions were taken

Cost per like, click, or conversion based on what you set out to do

You can also use the "Insights" section of a business page to add to this knowledge. There, you'll find things like post engagement, likes on the page, reach per week, and top posts.

You can use this information to create an even better Facebook ad strategy, allowing you to build a system that works based on real information about users on the site.

Even better, you don't need a lot of insider knowledge to parse out this information. Facebook makes it easy to see exactly what's going on with your page and ads.

Ready to Reap the Benefits of Facebook Advertising?

Facebook advertising is a simple, inexpensive, and effective way to reach more customers.

With a small investment of money and time, you can see huge differences in your brand's growth thanks to Facebook ads. Want to learn more about Facebook conversion? Be sure to check out this post.