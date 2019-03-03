5 Reasons Why You Need to Hire a Technological Expert ASAP

Work overload decreases productivity by 68% in employees who feel they don't have enough hours in the day to complete their tasks.

If your business does not have a technological expert on staff, this statistic may apply to your employees. Many businesses without tech support end up putting their time and energy into the wrong areas.

Hiring a technological expert can actually increase productivity, as well as benefit your company in several other ways.

Read on for the five reasons why you need to hire one ASAP.

1. It Will Save You Time

If the tech-end of your business is being run by people whose specialty is not information technology, chances are a lot of time is being wasted.

Without a technological expert, other employees will have a hard time prioritizing their own work.

Tech support can be time-consuming, especially if you're not sure what you're doing. There are one thousand and one things that can go wrong at any time.

Why spend your valuable time on these issues when experts like Preactive IT Solutions are available 24 hours a day? Click here to learn more.

2. Improve Customer Support

A technological expert isn't just responsible for tech support internally; they can provide tech support to customers, too.

Anyone who's run into troubleshooting issues knows how frustrating it can be trying to figure something out on your own. And customers seeking help need someone knowledgeable to talk them through it.

Your support team has the potential to increase customer retention. Nothing says "customer satisfaction" quite like having a problem solved in a timely manner.

3. Get a Higher ROI

Having an IT person on staff can also help you get a higher return on investments--and who doesn't like saving money?

While it is true that technical hires are a bit of an investment, it's worth it in order to gain financial security. This way, you're not constantly spending money on repairs or fishy software.

Plus, if your customers are sticking around because of great tech support, you're spending less money chasing down lost clients.

4. Avoid Problems Before They Start

If you plan on launching a website or even making changes to your existing website, having tech support on deck is the smartest course of action.

There are an infinite number of problems that websites present. Matt Marshall, for example, launched his website without any technical support behind him.

Unexpected traffic volume combined with a glitch overwhelmed his database, causing his site down be down for over 24 hours.

For a business that relies on the internet, this is a disaster.

5. Get Ahead with a Technological Expert

Having a knowledgeable IT staff means you'll be able to get ahead.

The internet is changing fast. Luckily, Search Engine Guide has resources that can help you keep up with Google algorithms, web marketing, and more.

A team that's constantly innovating for you will stay on top of new technologies, like mobile ordering for restaurants. Or online booking.

On top of that, you can use technology to automate tasks. Send a scheduled newsletter to your customers, for instance.

Your customers get valuable information on time every time, while you get to focus on the bigger picture.

Don't Limit Your Own Growth

Technology has unlimited potential to better your business, in the right hands. And these are just a few of the reasons why.

There are tons of other ways to use technology, too. Outsourcing SEO professionals, for example, can help your business reach a larger audience.

Whether your business is old school or cutting edge, a technological expert will let you improve.

If you would like to learn more, Preactive IT Solutions has a free report on what every business owner should know about IT support services and fees.