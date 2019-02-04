5 Signs It's Time to Hire an SEO Expert

|Tweet
There are over 1.5 billion websites on the internet, and nearly all of them are competing for top search engine rankings.
That's a staggering number if you want to compete for a top spot on Google and other search engines. And if you're site is falling behind on Google, you may need to consider getting some help with your SEO.
With that in mind, read on to discover five surefire signs it's time to hire a professional SEO expert.
To succeed with SEO, you must understand a wide variety of skills. These skills include web design and development, on-page and off-page optimization, mobile optimization, backlinking, metadata, conversion rate optimization, tracking, analytics and more.
Do you have the time to understand everything that goes into SEO and how it all comes together? And if you do have the time, do you really want to learn SEO?
You are capable of learning SEO. But many business owners would rather run their business. If that sounds like you, you might consider the benefits of outsourcing your SEO to a professional.
With the time and resources that go into SEO, you should expect to see results. If your traffic numbers are stagnant, hiring an SEO expert might be your best move.
If your web traffic is improving, but you're not converting sales, you need to make a change. SEO is a waste of time if you're not returning positive ROI so get the help you need to produce profitable results.
Google penalizes companies that break the rules, even if they do so unintentionally. Many businesses receive the dreaded "Google Slap" and don't even realize it. They're in the dark wondering why their search rankings have plummeted.
An SEO expert can assess the damage and take the necessary steps to get your site back on track in the search engine rankings.
According to Gary Illyes of Google, the search engine updates their algorithm three times a day on average. Search Engine Guide can help you keep up to date on all the major changes and how they affect your site.
But if you're not keen on staying on top of all the algorithm changes, you'll need to find someone who can help. SEO professionals make it their job to be current in their knowledge of the Google algorithm and are better prepared to make informed decisions to improve your site's rankings.
Are you creating lots of quality content but not seeing the results you want. Many business owners subscribe to the "if you build it they will come" theory. They mistakenly believe that by creating quality content every day they will rise up the search rankings.
The reality is that creating content is only step one in the equation. You still must perform effective off-page optimization such as gaining backlinks and social shares. Add to that you must incorporate technical skills to speed up page loading times and design pages with flawless mobile functionality and more.
In other words, there's a lot that goes into successful SEO besides creating quality content. If you're not implementing these additional skills, it's probably time to contact an SEO agency that can help you move up the rankings.
If your SEO efforts are producing results, by all means, keep doing what you're doing. Continue to improve your knowledge and implement SEO tactics effectively.
But if you're not getting the results you want and your site is floundering in the search engine rankings, delegate your SEO efforts to a competent SEO expert. They can help you identify issues affecting your rankings and create a plan to improve organic traffic and conversions.
If you found this article helpful, please check out our guide to SEO trends for 2019 now.
|Tweet
|
Search Engine Marketing Columnist
Search marketing information for small business owners.
Fetching the best small business news.
A friendly place to share small business ideas and knowledge.
Small business support through education, resources and community
The directory of the best small business sites and tools.
Copyright © 1998 - 2019 Search Engine Guide All Rights Reserved. Privacy
FreeFind Site Search Engine - FreeFind adds a "search this site" feature to your website, making your site easier to use. FreeFind also gives you reports showing what your visitors are searching for, enabling you to improve your site. FreeFind's advanced site search engine and automatic site map technology can be added to your website for free.
Buy UPC Codes
Get your products listed online!