5 Signs It's Time to Hire an SEO Expert

There are over 1.5 billion websites on the internet, and nearly all of them are competing for top search engine rankings.

That's a staggering number if you want to compete for a top spot on Google and other search engines. And if you're site is falling behind on Google, you may need to consider getting some help with your SEO.

With that in mind, read on to discover five surefire signs it's time to hire a professional SEO expert.

1. You Don't Have the Time to Learn SEO

To succeed with SEO, you must understand a wide variety of skills. These skills include web design and development, on-page and off-page optimization, mobile optimization, backlinking, metadata, conversion rate optimization, tracking, analytics and more.

Do you have the time to understand everything that goes into SEO and how it all comes together? And if you do have the time, do you really want to learn SEO?

You are capable of learning SEO. But many business owners would rather run their business. If that sounds like you, you might consider the benefits of outsourcing your SEO to a professional.

2. You Are Not Getting Results

With the time and resources that go into SEO, you should expect to see results. If your traffic numbers are stagnant, hiring an SEO expert might be your best move.

If your web traffic is improving, but you're not converting sales, you need to make a change. SEO is a waste of time if you're not returning positive ROI so get the help you need to produce profitable results.

3. You Need to Address an SEO Penalty

Google penalizes companies that break the rules, even if they do so unintentionally. Many businesses receive the dreaded "Google Slap" and don't even realize it. They're in the dark wondering why their search rankings have plummeted.

An SEO expert can assess the damage and take the necessary steps to get your site back on track in the search engine rankings.

4. SEO Is Changing Too Rapidly to Keep Up With

According to Gary Illyes of Google, the search engine updates their algorithm three times a day on average. Search Engine Guide can help you keep up to date on all the major changes and how they affect your site.

But if you're not keen on staying on top of all the algorithm changes, you'll need to find someone who can help. SEO professionals make it their job to be current in their knowledge of the Google algorithm and are better prepared to make informed decisions to improve your site's rankings.

5. You're Creating Quality Content But...

Are you creating lots of quality content but not seeing the results you want. Many business owners subscribe to the "if you build it they will come" theory. They mistakenly believe that by creating quality content every day they will rise up the search rankings.

The reality is that creating content is only step one in the equation. You still must perform effective off-page optimization such as gaining backlinks and social shares. Add to that you must incorporate technical skills to speed up page loading times and design pages with flawless mobile functionality and more.

In other words, there's a lot that goes into successful SEO besides creating quality content. If you're not implementing these additional skills, it's probably time to contact an SEO agency that can help you move up the rankings.

The Bottom Line About Hiring an SEO Expert

If your SEO efforts are producing results, by all means, keep doing what you're doing. Continue to improve your knowledge and implement SEO tactics effectively.

But if you're not getting the results you want and your site is floundering in the search engine rankings, delegate your SEO efforts to a competent SEO expert. They can help you identify issues affecting your rankings and create a plan to improve organic traffic and conversions.

If you found this article helpful, please check out our guide to SEO trends for 2019 now.