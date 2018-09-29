A Beginner's Guide to Outbound and Inbound Link Strategies for Improved SEO

If you want to improve your SEO and increase your site's domain authority, you need a quality outbound and inbound link strategy. Here's how to get started.

Search engines direct

roughly 64% of the traffic

any given website gets. That massive number means that taking SEO seriously in 2018 and beyond is integral to your online success.

"What is SEO," you ask?

SEO stands for search engine optimization. It's the process of optimizing your web content to align with standards set forth

by Google

, Bing, Yahoo!, and other search engines.

The more in line your content is with standards and what your customers are asking for, the better chance you have of surfacing high on search engine results pages (SERPs). If you do it right, this will lead to an influx of client leads.

While there are a lot of factors that can affect your site's SEO, inbound and outbound links are among the top ones.

To learn more about inbound link and outbound link strategies, below, our team has put together a topical guide.

Inbound Links

Inbound links are links that exist on the web that point to content on your website. These are very valuable to search engines like Google in determining how credible your content is, its popularity, and how high it should get ranked.

Below are a few inbound link building strategies you can leverage to bolster your portfolio.

Create Quality Content and Share It

There's no better way to get people to link to your website's pages than by creating quality content and sharing it. The better your stuff is, the more readers will want to link to it.

Link to Your Own Content

Own multiple websites? You can have them build links for each other where relevant. Just don't go overboard and always keep links natural in the context of your content.

Buy Links

This is frowned upon by search engines but a lot of people do it. You can pay-third party companies with relationships to other sites to provide you with high-quality inbound links.

Learn more in this robust

building backlinks

guide.

Outbound Links

Outbound links are often missed by websites but are very important. Outbound links are links on your site that point to other websites.

If you have a site with a ton of content but don't reference any other sources on the web, Google and others may view your content as non-credible. After all, you can't be an original source for everything you say.

Building outbound links is simple! As a general rule, try and have two outbound links for every 500 words you write within an article.

There's no one-size-fits-all outbound linking strategy. But, at the end of the day, if you keep your linking natural and follow the 500-word rule, you should be fine!

Wrapping Up Inbound Link and Outbound Link Strategies for Improved SEO

If you want to start ranking high on search engine results pages and maximize your website's visitors, you'll need to start investing in good SEO. A great way to do that is to start working on your inbound link and outbound link strategies.

Our suggestions above are a great way to start pumping up your link portfolio and vastly improving your overall web presence!

