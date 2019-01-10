A Quick Primer on the Basics of App Store SEO

As of Q3 in 2018, there were more than 2 million apps available in both the Apple and Android app stores. In other words, there's a ton of competition out there.

So how in the world can you get your new app to rank well in the app store search results? One way is through app store SEO (search engine optimization).

However, if you're new to this, it can feel a little overwhelming. That's why we've put together this quick primer with three tips to help you out. Check it out below.

1. Pick the Right App Name

When you're picking an app name, it can be easy to choose a name solely based on branding. You want your app to stand out from the crowd.

But when it comes to app store SEO, you should also pick a name that will perform well in search results. This can be done by including relevant keywords in your app title.

Titles are one of the key factors in app store SEO. In fact, apps with keywords in their titles rank 10.3% higher than apps without. And keep in mind you have up to 255 characters in the app store to make it happen.

One great strategy is to present your app name followed by a dash and your relevant keyword. That way, people know what your name is and you still benefit from the SEO impact.

For example, if your app helps with building apps with python, you could start with the app name and then put a dash followed by python app builder. This will help inform your audience and rank well for SEO.

2. Work on Your Description

Once you have your title figured out, also work on your app description. This is your chance to entice people to download your app.

Here is where you should concisely describe the functionality and purpose of your app. Talk about its features and benefits and then finish with a strong call to action.

It's an especially good idea to focus on the first two lines of text. This is what people will see first and if it doesn't catch their attention, they'll keep on scrolling.

3. Gain Ratings for App Store SEO

Lastly, work on your app store ratings. It's a simple fact: apps with large amounts of positive ratings consistently rank at the top of the SEO rankings.

So do whatever you can to get people to leave ratings for you. This will help the app stores know that your app is enjoyed and that it should rank higher in results.

Closing Thoughts

Now that you've read all about app store SEO, it's time to apply the things you've learned in your business. Follow these steps and you'll begin to see results.

If you have further questions or want to learn more, check out our search engine marketing blog. Here you'll find tips from experts about the latest trends.