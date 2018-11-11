Click, Click, Boom! 5 Reasons Outsourced Adwords Management Is Your Key to Success

Is it worth all your time and energy to manage your business Adwords campaign in-house? Here are 5 reasons why it may worth outsourcing your Adwords management.

In 2017, the United States reached an all-time high in digital ad spending at

$88 billion

. There's only one reason why this spending is so high: It works.

There are many different forms of digital advertising, but Google Adwords is one of the most effective. If you run a small business and have tasked an intern to manage your digital marketing (or you're doing it yourself), you may want to outsource your Adwords management. Here's why:

1. You Don't Have the Time

Running a one-man marketing department, on top of all the other responsibilities you have as a business owner is a non-starter. Any business aiming for long-term success needs a dedicated team of people to craft and manage their marketing strategies.

An outsourced digital marketing firm or

PPC company

can do all that great work for you.

2. You Can't Afford New Employees

The alternative to outsourcing is to form your own marketing department in-house, but this can be prohibitively expensive. Having to pay the salaries of several new employees, as well as taking care of their potential healthcare and 401k needs is nearly impossible for most small business.

With an outsourced company, your finances are greatly simplified and cheapened.

3. You Don't Have the Right Tools

Hiring employees are too expensive for small business, and to make thing worse, so too are the tools digital marketers need to do their jobs effectively.

Google Adwords

management teams need to be able to research keywords consumers frequently use, analyze competitor data, and so much more.

The services that provide all this data can cost thousands of dollars a month to access. But with an outsourced marketing firm, your business will be able to benefit from their toolbelt and get much better results than a hypothetical, makeshift in-house team.

4. You Need Faster Results

Seeing the fruits of your labor in the digital marketing arena can take a while to ripen, but you'll see results even slower if your marketing strategies are being executed piecemeal by an overworked, understaffed marketing department.

Marketing firms have dozens (or much, much more) people on staff that will be able to use their existing streamlined infrastructure to get you the results your business might desperately need.

5. You Feel Like You're Getting Beaten by Competitors

If you feel like your competitions are beating you to the punch on every lead, every sale, and is outranking you on every Google search result, it's probably because they've outsourced (or have a bigger marketing budget) and you haven't.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Outsourced marketing can help your David beat their Goliath, no matter how formidable they are. It's the ultimate equalizer, so there's no reason not to take advantage of it.

Want to Learn More About Adwords Management & Other Marketing Strategies?

