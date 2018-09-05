Cloud vs Local Storage: Which Is Superior for Your Business?

Cloud Storage vs Local Storage: Which Is Superior for Your Business?

When it comes to storing your data, there two competing options: cloud storage vs local storage. But which is better for you?

Due to developments in tech, you now have the option of hosting your data locally or 'in the cloud.' Both options have their positives and negatives. But if you don't know much about technology, you might not know which option is best for your business.

That's okay and it's a perfectly normal position to be in.

Keep reading and you'll learn more about cloud storage vs local storage. By the time you're finished, you'll have a better sense about which one is the more superior option for your business.

Let's begin!

What Is Local Storage?

The term local storage is pretty self-explanatory. It means that you keep your data 'locally.' This means that the data is going to be stored on a drive that is in the same building as 'the business.'

What Is Cloud Storage?

Cloud storage, means that the data is stored 'online.' It is not stored in the building where your IT systems are located. The servers that host the data are normally owned by another company.

What Are the Benefits of Local Storage?

One of the key things that makes local storage a good idea, is that it's somewhat faster. If your local internet connection is not that fast, it can take time to access files on your cloud server.

Plus with local storage, you don't need an internet connection to access your data

It can also be a lot harder for you to upload files to your cloud storage. Because local storage is directly connected to your IT systems you'll face less of a wait, when trying to do stuff like this.

That being said, there are some downsides to using local storage. One of the key problems is that if there is a 'local disaster' your data systems could be at risk.

For instance, suppose there is a fire in your office building.

If this fire destroys all your storage systems it can mean that you lose all your data. In a situation like this, there is the option of having offsite backups. But this can be a lot of work. You will need to make sure that the backups are kept up to date.

Another thing is that it's also a lot easier for someone to physically steal your data. Depending on the level of encryption you use, someone can just pick up your hard drive and steal the information that's on it.

What Are the Benefits of Cloud Storage

Cloud storage is often beneficial because it allows you to access your data from almost anywhere there is an internet connection. This means that you can work from anywhere, but also send documents to anyone with an internet connection.

This can make it a lot easier to work with people from around the world. This also makes it easier to hire people. You can now

work remotely with someone

because you can actually send/request work from them.

Cloud storage also has the benefit of being able to provide data access, even if your office is destroyed. Because your data is not based in your office, it doesn't matter if your computer burns down. Your data is still safe. This can help

keep risk down to a minimum.

Aside from this, it's also very easy to expand your data storage needs, with cloud storage. You can just reach out to the company providing the storage and let them know you need more space. They will then be able to let you know what this extra

cloud storage cost

will amount to per month/year.

If you're using a local storage option, you might need to invest in actual hardware. You'll also need to make sure that this hardware works well with your existing systems. You may even

need to hire someone

to help you set this all up.

It's because of this that for small companies, cloud storage can be a good idea.

Finding a Good Cloud Storage Company

If you're going to make the decision to invest in cloud storage, you need to find a company you can rely on. After all, your data is going to be stored on their servers. You need to know that you can trust them to do the right thing. You also need to be sure that their systems are secure.

The best way you can get up to speed on a company is by reviewing its reputation. You can do this by reading some reviews of the company. You might even want to speak to one of the customer support representatives. When speaking to them, you should get a sense of how this company treats their customers.

Ideally, it's a good idea to work with a company that has an established reputation. There are also some companies that have dedicated offerings for businesses only.

These companies might have special measures in place to make sure their systems are extremely secure. Such companies might also have a feature that makes it easier for you to share files with other employees.

This can make it easier for you to

collaborate on a project

. If you have doubts, you can always start small. By testing out things on a small scale, it will be easier to judge the company and the quality of their offering.

Do You Know the Difference Between Cloud Storage vs Local Storage?

If you run a business, you're going to need a place to store your digital files. Traditionally, you might've done this using local storage. But now there is the option of something known as cloud storage. If you don't know much about IT systems, you probably don't know which is best.

In this post, we've compared cloud storage vs local storage. Local storage can be somewhat faster and also doesn't need an internet connection.

Cloud storage, though, can be easier to manage. It is easier to upgrade cloud systems. Your data is also protected in the event of an event that destroys your office.

Unless you have specific reasons for choosing the opposite, cloud storage is often the better option. Especially for small businesses. If you go down this route, though, make sure you work with a reputable company. This will ensure you run into as few problems as possible when making use of cloud storage.

