It's now essential for your SEO to have an adaptable website. Read on to find out how to make an existing website mobile friendly.

Are you reading this article on a smartphone? That wouldn't be much of a surprise. In fact, by 2019, the number of mobile phone users in the world is expected to exceed

five billion.

With that said, if you have a website, your SEO needs to reflect these mobile trends. In fact, nowadays, it's essential to learn how to make an existing website mobile friendly. Let's get into what you need to know!

Download The Right Plugins

Today, there are numerous website content management systems designed to optimize your site on mobile platforms.

For example, JetPack provides WordPress users with a simple and intuitive solution for designing simple mobile themes that encourage mobile access.

ThemeKey and MobileKey automatically determine whether users are viewing the site on a mobile device. Through this automation, they will switch the site to a mobile friendly appearance.

Implement a Mobile-First Responsive Design

Responsive design means that you guarantee your site converts to any screen size or device, whether the consumer chooses to stay on a desktop or turn to a table or smartphone. In other words, you want your site to have a consistent and universal experience.

Don't have time to manage all the nuances associated with web design or SEO? A shoddy DIY job is not only time-consuming, but it can actually hurt your site's credibility and turn away potential customers.

Consider consulting with pros (check out

Web Design- Hook Agency

) who can help you with quick and efficient website development and equally aesthetic and responsive design.

Focus On Simpler Designs

Unlike desktop users, most people using smartphones prefer clean and simple site designs. It's practical and convenient. If the site has clunky or cluttered content, it slows down the site speed.

Site speed is one of the most important tenants of providing a mobile friendly experience. Research shows that people will hit that 'back' button if your site takes more than 3 seconds to load. Keep that in mind when choosing your designs.

Optimize Image Size & Aesthetic Appeal

A picture tells a thousand words, but if it looks awkward, large, or takes too long to load on a page, you're jeopardizing your efforts.

When considering a mobile-friendly experience, create and use images with the smallest possible file size that still looks clear and authentic.

And while you're at it, don't ever use Flash. It's becoming obsolete, and there are so many better technological options (like simple HTML conversions) that you can use instead.

Finally, there's no reason to venture into creative or custom fonts. Standard fonts convert to smartphones. If people must download a new font or character to their phone, they're going to turn elsewhere instantly.

Closing Thoughts On How To Make an Existing Site Mobile Friendly

It's easy to learn how to make an existing site mobile friendly. If you haven't optimized your site for smartphone access, you are potentially losing both customers and valuable conversions.

Interested in learning more strategies and tips for improving your SEO and website experience? Check out our

extensive toolkit

today.