How to Market an App: 8 Simple Tips That Will Skyrocket Your Downloads

So you've built an amazing app. That's great! But how are you going to get the word out?

Both Android and Apple mobile device users have literally millions of apps to choose from. And, many of them are free. So essentially, you're sunk if you don't know how to market an app successfully.

With so many apps already available, you have to make yours stand out if you want to get any downloads. So how do you do that?

It's easy with a little bit of know-how. To help you get started, here are eight tips for getting the downloads you're looking for.

1. Talk to Your Audience Early On

You may be the best app creator in the world, but that won't matter if you can't get the word out properly. It all starts with talking to your audience before your app is ever released.

What does this do? It helps you get to know your audience so you can tailor your app to them, and it helps them know that something is coming.

Hopefully, you've given them the impression that something exciting is coming. Let them know what you're thinking about, and get their input along the way.

Obviously, you wouldn't give everything away, but talking to your audience early on will help build anticipation and give you time to spread the word. The more excited about and interested in your app they are, the more they're likely to tell others about it.

2. Start Blogging

Have you been writing about your app? If not, it's time to start. This can all happen on a blog that's placed on your website (you should have one of those, too).

Your blog is the perfect place to build interest in your app. You're not limited to talking about your app itself, either. Use the blog to write on related topics to draw in your intended audience.

Blog posts could include topics such as app creation, the top apps of 2018, your favorite obscure apps, and more. Throughout your blog posts, use keywords that will bring in the interest group you're after.

3. Engage Through Social Media

Social media marketing should be a given in this day and age. If you aren't using it to promote your app, you're seriously missing out.

If you haven't already, create at least one social media page or account for your app. Then use it to promote your app and interact with your audience.

Don't just paste links and promotions. Instead, talk to your followers or friends. Tell them what you're doing, the bumps in the road, the flavor of donut you and your fellow creators got today because it was a good day, etc.

However you do it, interact with your audience. It'll keep your app fresh in their minds, and they'll appreciate the conversation.

4. Give Them a Taste

Don't hesitate to tease your audience a little bit. It will drive them crazy in a good way.

All it takes is one quick glimpse of what they could have to make them stick around for more.

Create a short video trailer showing a feature of the app in action. Or post some pictures of a few of the screens.

As your launch date approaches, consider offering a demo version to a select number of users. That'll really get people excited.

5. Keep up Conversation with the Big Guys

Whoever your influencers are, make sure you engage in conversation with them regularly. These could include anyone who's funding your project or providing guidance to you.

Keep up the conversation so they're always in the loop. The smoother your internal operations go, the better reputation you'll get among those looking to download.

6. Be Aware of Competition

Unless you've come up with something truly unique, you likely have some competition. Make sure you know all about that competition and don't forget to keep tabs on them.

How does this help your marketing? By telling you what you can do better.

Look at user comments and reviews and general information about your competitor's app. That'll tell you exactly what people love and what they wish they had.

With this information, you'll be able to create an app that users love even more. Use those points in your marketing so potential customers see that you have what they've been looking for.

7. Give Your App Some Dedicated Web Space

If you don't have a website, create one now. If you do, create a space that's all about your app.

This isn't the same thing as a blog. The site is your headquarters for providing download information, different versions, info on known bugs, and more.

Show potential customers designs for your app (without giving anything important away), have a store of app-related gifts, and more.

8. Get on Other Peoples' Blogs

There are tons of blogs that are dedicated to apps and other technology. Track down the big names and find a way to get on their site.

This can be done through guest post blogging or convincing them to feature your blog, website, or app on their site.

This is great for gaining new audience members. These sites already have an established following. Capitalize on that by getting the word out on their site.

Learn How to Market an App if You Want Success

There are many ways to get the word out about your app. You'll have to learn the ropes if you want your app to be downloaded. Otherwise, most people will move onto something flashier.

Learn how to market an app by following these basic tips. Once you get going you'll see how simple it can be!

