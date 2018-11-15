How to Write Killer SEO Product Descriptions for Your Vape Site

You can have the best website for your vaping store, but it doesn't matter if no one can find it. Learn how to optimize your product descriptions here.

No one cares about your vape products if they can't find you online.

It may sound harsh, but it's true. Doing research online and making an online purchase makes up

43% of American retail

engagements as a whole. This number doubles the "search in store, buy in store" form of shopping, and it doesn't include the number of people who only do their retail research online.

You need to be able to reach users where they are. When they go online to research vape products and make purchases, they won't be buying your vape goods if your SEO campaign isn't performing well.

One way to boost your SEO rank is to write optimized product descriptions that bring users to your site and make them want to learn more about your business.

You can do this in the 3 simple steps listed below.

1. Research Smart Keywords

As with many other forms of SEO writing, your product descriptions begin with keyword research. Take the time to search for keywords that are high-performing, but not too competitive. You want them to be relevant enough that users are going to be searching for them. They shouldn't be generic, overly-used terms, though.

2. Know Your Audience

Once you've identified which keywords will work best for your product descriptions, you have to start writing out all the copy. Do so with your audience in mind.

Get to know who your ideal customer is and what writing tone speaks to them. Try to write everything in a way that is relatable and approachable. Users should be able to get a sense for your brand voice when reading product descriptions, and they need to feel connected to you, too.

This goes beyond ranking well

on a SERP

. It's the difference that makes people want to purchase vape products from you rather than some other eCommerce site.

3. Get to the Point

Keep in mind that you don't want to go on and on with product descriptions. Be mindful of keyword stuffing as you're writing everything out and try not to bore your audience, either.

Remember, this isn't a blog post or an email newsletter. It's just a product description. As much as you may have to say about a new vape mod or a

18650 battery

, keeping it short and simple is your best chance of winning on search and boosting sales.

Discover the Difference Optimized Product Descriptions Can Have on Your Business

What are you waiting for?

The longer you let your generic product descriptions sit on your site, the more potential sales you're missing out on. Start doing your keyword research and going through every single product on your site until all the descriptions are optimized.

Then, sit back and watch how much of a positive impact this makes on site traffic, conversions, and revenue for your business as a whole.

For more optimization tips and tricks to help you succeed,

click here

.