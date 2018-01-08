5 Amazing Tips For Medical SEO

Do you run a medical office or online medical supply store? If so, you need to invest in medical SEO to drive traffic to your website and increase your sales.

Keep reading to learn some amazing tips for medical SEO that will increase your brand awareness, attract customers to your site, and improve your visibility.





5 Amazing Tips for Medical SEO

With thousands of healthcare offices and online medical supply stores operating in the U.S., finding a way to stand above the rest requires using the latest and greatest marketing tools and SEO techniques.

Here are 5 tips for optimizing your SEO efforts for your online medical business.

1. Optimize for Local Search

If you have a physical store, managing your local presence is critical. According to Google, nearly 73% of all online activity is related to local searches, and SEO rankings have a direct influence on in-store traffic. You can optimize your website by including your address, work hours, phone numbers, and services on it.

There are also tools like Moz Local that let you create and maintain business listings on the websites and online directories that impact most search engine results.

2. Focus on Mobile Usability

Today, more than half of searches happen on mobile devices, and many people use these devices to schedule medical appointments and to buy medical supplies. By developing a mobile-friendly website you can provide a fast and streamlined web experience that will delight consumers and make them more likely to buy from you.

It's also important to know that Google rankings favor mobile-optimized websites, so if you don't have a good mobile website, your SEO won't be as great as it could be.

3. Choose Relevant Keywords

Medical SEO is all about targeting the right keywords. So, when coming up with keywords you should think about your target audience and the words they use to describe your kind of business and service.

You can do this by compiling a list of keywords that patients often use related to your specialty, or by making a list of all the questions they may ask.

If you're not sure what keywords your customers use, there are free keyword tools that can help you with this issue!

4. Optimize the Flow of Your Website

If you want to rank high in SEO, you need to make sure the information layout is intuitive and easy for customers to navigate. If your website's navigation is properly categorized and optimized, you'll increase your website's crawlability and help users find the information they need to purchase with you.

If you need an example of a website with great information architecture regarding products and services, click here!

5. Create Great Content for Potential Customers

The sites that rank high in medical SEO are the ones that offer content that is both helpful and relevant for customers. Your website needs to have content that reflects your medical services and the topics your patients are searching.

By including videos, testimonials, blogs, interviews, and research articles, you can provide customers with the quality content they're looking for and increase your SEO.

Final Thoughts

SEO is an important thing for any industry, but it's especially important for medical offices and supply stores.

Most people don't go past the first page of results on Google, so if you want to be seen by customers, you need to follow these 5 SEO tips to optimize your site and gain new business.

Do you have any tips or tricks for SEO that we missed? Let us know in the comments!