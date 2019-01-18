Search Engine Optimization Services: How to Boost Your Oil & Gas Site

Your oil and gas website just isn't ranking as high in the search engine results as you'd like it to.

You're considering hiring search engine optimization services to help your site get the boost it needs.

But before you make that kind of an investment, you want to understand how these services can help to optimize your website and get you more traffic.

Read on to learn more about how they can help you to make it happen, and how to get your website on top of Google.

Develop a Linking Strategy

Want to know how to get your oil and gas website on top of Google? Since about 3/4 of Internet users say they never bother to go past the first page of search engine results, it's certainly something to take seriously.

Search engine optimization services can help you to develop a linking strategy. In other words, they'll help you figure out which internal links (links back to your own web pages) you should include in your content.

They'll also help you understand how to choose strong and non-competitors external links (links to sites outside of your own.)

This means that you'll get more clicks back to your website and that the websites you link out to will likely return the favor. You'll also work with SEO services to understand how to create content that other sites want to link to.

All this will give you a serious boost in the rankings.

Rethinking Local SEO

Whether you want to sell mineral rights, advertise your legal services, or sell gas to consumers?

Chances are your local market makes up a huge portion of your business.

Getting your website to the top of Google means rethinking the way you approach local SEO. We're living in the age of the hyperlocal. This means that including just your city and state name in your content and keywords is no longer enough to outrank your competition.

You'll need to write about local events, claim all your third-party listings and reviews, include Google Maps on your web pages, and much more.

You'll need to consider enabling geolocation services on both your website and your social media platforms.

You should also look for local keywords that feature your street name, your county, and even nearby landmarks.

Above all, ensure that your local SEO strategy is optimized for mobile users -- since they're likely to visit your store within 24 hours of conducting a local search. SEO services can help you master all this and more.

Need Next-Level Search Engine Optimization Services?

We hope this post has helped you to understand a few of the ways in which search engine optimization services can help you make it to the first page of Google.

Of course, in order to get these benefits, you need to work with the best of the best. You also need access to constant and up-to-the-minute actionable SEO advice.

That's where we come in to help you.

We'll tell you everything you need to know about how to win at ranking.