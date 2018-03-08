The Best Tips On How To Market Your Casino Website With SEO

How To Market Your Casino Website With SEO

Even casino websites can benefit greatly from well executed SEO. Check inside for a handy primer on how to leverage SEO for your site today.

Are you looking for a way to boost your casino website's visibility?

As a casino owner or manager, you depend on clients walking through your doors on a daily basis.

As our world becomes more digital, a lot of these clients will hear of you through your website or social media.

It can be tough discovering methods to promote casino websites, however.

Luckily, there is a solution for you. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is your key to generating content that can send your site to the top of search engine listings.

Read on for insight into taking charge of your SEO campaign today!

1. Clean Up Your Website

Before you even begin developing a well-executed SEO campaign, spend some time honing your website.

After all, the whole point of SEO is to drive traffic to your website. And Google actually gives preference to websites that have authoritative pages in line with its rules.

A professional website should have a competitive design. Ideally, this design should be responsive rather than static, meaning that site visitors can experience user-friendly and professional content.

Your website should also be clutter-free. Professional casino websites have clear and distinct tabs on their menu bar.

What's more, individual web pages should have easy to read, well-written content. You don't want your visitors scrolling for a long time to get to the bottom of a page.

Ensure that your website is easy to navigate, fun to visit, and informative on all fronts.

You may want to seek out professional web design services so that you can stay competitive with other casino websites.

2. Choose the Right Keywords

Now it's time to choose your keywords for optimization.

If you're still wrapping your head around what SEO is all about, don't worry. SEO simply means generating content on your website that's optimized for specific keywords or phrases.

When people navigate to casino websites, they've likely typed a search such as "casinos near me" into Google.

The top results for this search are likely optimized to appear for that specific search.

Start by brainstorming common search words or phrases people might use to discover your casino. You can use Google's Keyword Planner to do this if you want.

You may also want to try out a few organic searches of your own to see what your competition is up to with SEO.

Ideally, choose a different keyword or phrase per page on your website. Once again, Google likes this.

And, it increases your chances of greater visibility.

Once you've chosen your keywords, optimize individual pages on your website for these phrases. Learn more about how to do this here.

3. Start a Blog

SEO is all about visibility. The more content you have online, the more material you have to optimize.

A great way to increase your online content is to maintain a blog.

Keeping a blog doesn't have to be time-consuming. If you generate one 500-word post a week for your casino website, you'll have fantastic content to leverage your SEO.

Plus, blogs can be fun. Check out other casino websites with blogs to see what we mean by this.

Blogs give you a chance to have a personal voice. You can explore any topic you wish, and provide relevant information to your customers.

For example, you could write a blog post about Gambling 101. You may want to write about the most popular Casino Games out there.

The sky's the limit.

Optimize every blog post for a specific keyword or phrase. People who navigate to your blog, after all, are navigating to your website.

4. Go Local

Effective casino websites should draw in local clientele as much as possible. Luckily, you can market your casino in this way using SEO.

Local SEO means optimizing your digital content for local searches. Examples of these include "casinos in Ithaca" or "best casino nearby."

People conduct these searches when they're on the go, often on their mobile devices. Local searches often indicate an immediate need for a product or service.

Why not meet your clients where they're at?

Optimize certain pages or blog posts for local searches. Leverage your local SEO by gathering business citations online through Google My Business, Yelp, WhitePages, and more.

Encourage online reviews from your clients in order to gain local authority in Google's eyes.

5. Keep Tabs on Performance

SEO isn't concrete. Google's algorithms change all the time, and keywords and phrases will always lose or gain popularity.

Because SEO is constantly changing, it's important to keep track of how your keywords are doing.

You can do this by making use of Google Analytics, a free tool that gives you an insider's look into how your SEO is paying off.

You may also want to perform regular keyword audits, or hire an SEO team to maintain your SEO campaign performance.

6. Keep Your Site Pristine

Don't let all of your SEO efforts go to the wayside. Make sure your website is doing its job throughout the entire campaign.

This includes monitoring your site to minimize downtime. Downtime is the amount of time your site isn't available or accessible to users.

The more downtime you have, the lower your odds are for getting more eyes on your material.

Also, make sure that your pages all load quickly. No one has patience these days to wait for a page to load.

Lastly, optimize your website for mobile use. This means that your website will adapt to fit whatever screen is accessing it.

SEO For Casino Websites

Your casino website is your window to bringing even more customers into your tables and slot machines.

You can market your casino website effectively today by launching an SEO campaign.

Start by making sure your website is in top-notch condition. Choose keywords that are in line with your competition and within the scope of Google's guidelines.

Perform regular audits on these keywords and their performance. Make sure your pages load fast and don't forget about local SEO!

