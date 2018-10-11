The Simplest Way to Do Website Marketing and Get Results

Every business needs website marketing to get digital results. But online marketing doesn't have to be difficult. Here's the simplest digital marketing guide.

If you're building a business, you're going to need a website. In today's day and age, there's no reason why you can't build a proper website. Whether you hire help or you want to take it step-by-step, a website is a great investment for your business. The difficult part of it all is handling the website marketing.

Instead of floundering around and waiting for results, you should hit the ground running. Break out some of these online marketing tips so that you can start building some traction now.

Establish A Content Marketing Strategy

It's easy to set up a content marketing strategy, but it's difficult to stick to. What you need to do is figure out what kind of content you'd like to create. You should base this on your audience and what types of content they react well to. This can be in the form of blogs, videos, infographics, slides, etc.

You also need to decide how often you're going to publish that content. A steady flow of releases will allow your audience to know when to expect content from you.

Last but not least, you need to decide what channels you'd like to share all your content. Social media or paid ads is going to be your best bets when you're doing

online marketing

.

Lock Down Your SEO

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is not only a marketing buzzword. It's one of the most important ingredients to a successful website. A strong

SEO presence

allows your website a chance at appearing as one of the top results on search engines.

There are a lot of various tools and strategies on how to work on your SEO. If you don't have the means to hire somebody to manage your SEO efforts, focus on some key points.

Make sure your XML sitemap is up-to-date.

Do keyword research to target long-tailed keywords.

Create unique content that targets different keywords.

Try to earn backlinks from other websites.

Make sure your images have alt-texts.

Make sure your website is mobile-responsive.

Test your site to make sure it loads quickly.

Optimize Your Site

In short, you want your website to resonate with your audience. Everything you create and display on your website should be easy to flow through. This is where UX (user experience) and UI (User Interface) comes into play. You want to balance both

UX and UI

to create a platform that your audience wants to visit.

Try to minimize the steps needed for your customers to comprehend what your CTA (call-to-action) is. Make sure that the steps needed are logical and easy to understand. Simplicity is not always a bad thing when it comes to design.

Website Marketing Gets Results

At first, online website marketing is not going to get you immediate results. It's a slow uphill battle that is worth fighting. When you delve into things like

search engine marketing

, you need to prepare yourself for the time needed to get it off the ground. If you choose to do so though, it's well worth the effort.