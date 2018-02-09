Top 6 Business Hacks for an Accident Lawyer

There are a few ways you can get ahead in the business world as an accident lawyer. There are a few business hacks that can help ease the business burdens.

With traffic accidents on the rise in the United States for the second year in a row, you might think that there's never a dry spell for an accident lawyer.

However, if you're looking to increase your billable hours and take on more clients?

Well then, you know firsthand that it can sometimes be tough to strike the balance between ambulance chaser and someone who sits around waiting for a call.

Looking for some of the best business hacks out there to increase your client base, get higher settlements, and prove yourself as an authority in the accident lawyer world?

If so, then you need to read this post. In it, we'll tell you the tricks of the trade you need to know to grow your firm and make 2018 your most productive year ever.

1. Start An Accident Lawyer Blog

Think getting a blog isn't something that will help an accident lawyer to grow their practice?

Think again.

Businesses that blog have 434% more indexed pages than those that don't. That means your law blog will have a 434% higher chance of getting more visitors, higher conversion rates, and links from other local businesses and blogs.

But blogging isn't just about getting more clicks to your firm's website. It's also about establishing yourself as an authority in accident law.

How?

By proving your expertise and references your many past cases in your blog posts.

Additionally, blogging will save you some serious time when it comes to educating your clients. Not only will having a blog help you to remove time-wasters from your office, but it will also allow you to spend more time actually developing your clients' cases than answering the same ten basic questions about property law.

Plus, blogging allows you to empower your clients with information, so they'll know exactly the relevant information they need to inform you about during consultations.

Don't exactly have the gift for writing -- or the time to write several blog posts a week?

Don't sweat it.

Instead, hire a professional content writer to craft unique, engaging, and easy-to-understand posts that break down the basics of accident law.

Lastly, keep in mind that, the more often you blog, the higher your website will land in the search engine rankings.

Why?

Because blogging a few times a week tells search engines, like the all-important Google, that you update your site fairly frequently. Google takes this to mean that your website will have more thorough and more up-to-date information than sites that aren't updated as often.

So, if you're looking to make it on the first page of Google, get a blog.

2. Focus On Local Clients

As an accident lawyer, you know that your most important market is your local one.

However, if your website and digital marketing plan aren't geared towards optimizing local SEO and search, you're going to lose clients to your competitors.

So, how can you ensure that your firm's website comes up in local searches?

Start by claiming your Google My Business page, and be sure that the information you fill it with is up-to-date and straight-to-the-point.

Next, when you're adding contact information on your actual website, always be sure to add a Google Map. This will help potential clients to find you on-the-go, and will increase your chances of being a top hit on mobile searches.

Finally, when it comes to getting more local clients, always pepper your blog and website content with location-based keywords. For example, if your practice is in Maryland, try "best accident attorney Baltimore MD" instead of just "accident attorney."

3. Submit To Online Directories

Another way to get more clients as an accident lawyer?

Submit to online directories, which are a sort of Internet phonebook of the future.

Listing your firm with local, online directories means that, when someone needs your services, they can go to the directory and see your firm's name and contact information listed.

When you're creating your listing, try to be as specific as possible. Include things like contact information, your office hours, your education credentials, and even client testimonials and reviews.

Online directory listings are somewhat similar to a Google My Business page, except that you'll have a better chance of connecting with people who are specifically interested in hiring an accident lawyer.

Need an example of the kind of directory you should be submitting your firm's website so?

Check out the USAttorneys Bus Accident lawyers directory.

First of all, it allows users to sort by both state and city, tapping into the crucial local market that we discussed above. It also allows users to sort by practice area and provides specific information about what an accident lawyer does.

This will help to ensure the people reaching out to you are the people that actually need your services.

Need More Growth Hacks?

Thanks to this post, you now have a plethora of ideas about how to take on more clients in 2018, as well as to increase your clout online to stay several steps ahead of the competition.

Looking for additional advice on how to get more conversions from your accident lawyer website? Interested in learning more about how SEO and overall digital marketing can help you to emerge as the authority in any industry?

