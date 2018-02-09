Top 7 Law Firm Marketing Ideas

Being an excellent attorney isn't enough to boost business. You need to focus on marketing as well. Start by following these law firm marketing tips.

As rewarding as being a lawyer is, it's not without drawbacks. For one, it's a high-stress job. You have to work long hours, tend to the demands of your clients, keep up with the ever-changing legal tech landscape, and so on.

It's also a very competitive field. Even if you're one of the best, it's not a guarantee that you'll keep on getting clients. To succeed you need to know how to market your practice and do it well.

What that really means is doing law firm marketing. Of course, this being the digital age, you can't just rely on traditional marketing approaches. You need to invest in online or digital marketing to grow your law practice.

If you're not quite sure how to do law firm marketing in the digital arena, don't worry.

Here are 7 online marketing ideas you can try to get more exposure and clients for your law firm.

1. Use Paid Ads For Your Law Firm Marketing

Those who are new to digital marketing are bound to come across the great SEO vs PPC debate. If you ask us though, we will say there's absolutely no debate. You don't have to choose one over the other.

SEO or search engine optimization is a long-term strategy, while PPC or pay-per-click is necessary if you want to get leads fast.

Unfortunately, doing both is not something you should DIY. Notice how we say "should" not "can." If you want to set up ad campaigns yourself, you can easily do it. Just set up a Google Adwords account or try Facebook advertising.

But ask yourself this. Do I have enough time to do it?

Because if you can't devote enough time or resources to your PPC campaigns, you'll just be wasting your marketing dollars.

Your best bet is to hire someone who can focus on managing your PPC campaigns so you can get the best possible return on your investment.

2. SEO

We already mentioned SEO but let's drill down to why your law firm marketing strategy can't be without it. As we've said it's a long-term strategy and you may not be willing to invest in it if your only goal is to get clients right away.

But what happens after?

We're talking about your next steps after getting leads from your PPC campaigns.

Are you just going to pay for ads all the time?

Don't you want clients to find you because your law firm is the first thing they see when they search for "personal injury lawyer" or "family law?" That's exactly what SEO can do for your law firm.

And if you don't invest in it, there's no way new clients are going to find you unless you have unlimited funds and can spend on ads forever.

3. Content Marketing

How do you convince visitors to your website to stay and check out your services? You certainly won't be able to do it if your site is full of boring content.

Instead of hard selling your abilities as a lawyer, focus on solving problems.

For sure, visitors to your website are in need of good, solid advice. You can provide that for them through helpful blog posts or by answering common questions people may have about your practice.

Take a look at Babcock Partners if you want to see an example of great content marketing. They specialize in personal injury cases including truck accidents. You can see this clearly when you browse their web pages.

4. Social Media

These days, lawyers don't have to limit themselves to LinkedIn if they want to increase their reach through social media channels. You see, that's the beauty of law firm marketing done right. It's dynamic and it keeps up with the latest industry trends.

What that means for you is yes, you can use Facebook and Twitter for professional purposes. You just need to keep in mind that social media platforms are public. Lawyers are bound by ethical guidelines so you have to be extra careful.

Don't forget about advertising and solicitation rules. What applies to print also applies to social media.

5. Email Marketing

Remember what we said about offering valuable content?

This is a part of that.

Of course, if you want email marketing to work for you, you have to set up your site in such a way that it is able to collect emails.

There are several ways to do this. You can offer a free consultation, ebook, and so on. Just make sure it's something that will motivate visitors to sign up.

To make the process easier, you can choose an email marketing service such as Constant Contact, Drip, MailChimp, etc.

6. Testimonials/Reviews

Have you ever bought something online? If yes, what made you decide to buy that particular product?

Most likely, you will say it's the reviews. Now, try to put yourself in the shoes of your would-be clients. How do you think they will react if they see that your law firm has been consistently receiving bad reviews?

Also, if you're hoping to attract clients locally, you have to know that Google local maps listings are heavily influenced by reviews.

So if you already have a problem with negative reviews, you need to work on that through reputation management. Now if you have great reviews, you should definitely add them to your site.

7. Videos

Videos are tricky. But if you do them right, they can do wonders for your conversion rates.

Since potential clients are not likely to walk in through your firm's doors, the only way they can get an impression of you and your partners is through your digital assets. A professional video with a powerful message can do that.

But take note.

If you skimp on this, you could be hurting your conversion rates. It's best to work with video marketing experts, who also know how to optimize for maximum visibility on video sharing sites like YouTube.

Need More Law Firm Marketing Tips?

Don't forget to check out The Best Damn Web Marketing Checklist, Period! and 5 SEO Strategies You Can Implement in Real Life.