How to Boost Website Ranking for Your Home Improvement Business

Looking to reach more customers with your business's home improvement website? Check out these strategies to boost website ranking and get more business.

As complex as Internet marketing seems, it always has one goal: You need to boost website ranking to boost sales leads and your bottom line.

But how does one do that? There are lots of websites out there for home improvement. How do you stand above the rest?

Here are 3 ways to boost website ranking the proper, organic way with no cheats.

1. Send Traffic to the Right Places

A lot of people will send too much of their traffic to their home page. This is the wrong move.

It asks the lead or customer to go hunting from there. The more clicks they have to make, the more chances you're giving them to drop off and go someplace easier.

So, if you write a great blog about the Adventure Kings Gazebos 6m x 3m, don't send that traffic from the blog to your home page. Or even your backyard/ outdoor section. Send them to that specific gazebo's product page.

That way, your browser knows they're in the right place, and all they have to do is click "Buy."

Google rewards sites that people interact with. Your SEO score increases, as more people click deeper into your site. At the same time, if you have a high bounce rate (visitors arriving and leaving right way), your SEO score will suffer.

So make it easy for people to get what they've come for in as few clicks as possible.

2. Be Mindful of Your Load Speed

People have no time to wait when shopping/browsing/ researching online these days, which is why Google factors your pages' load speeds into their ranking.

Now, Google hasn't said exactly how much weight load speed is given in their equations. But here are some real numbers you should know.

47% of consumers expect a web page to load in 2 seconds or less

40% will leave you if your site takes more than 3 seconds to load

If your site is taking to long to load, you may want to compress your images, uninstall any unnecessary plugins in your CMS, remove any bulky coding, or talk to your hosting provider.

3. Make Sure You're Mobile

Global mobile traffic is now higher than desktop traffic. This means more people are likely looking for your products from a phone than their home computer.

In response to this, Google announced a shift towards mobile-first indexing. This means your mobile site has to be even better, and more optimized, than their desktop site.

Customers need to be able to find exactly what they're looking for and buy it from your phone.

Or they will leave your site for a better mobile experience somewhere else. And that will increase your bounce rate.

Let Us Show You How to Boost Website Ranking

We offer a number of completely free articles to help you boost your SEO rankings.

We also offer these great SEO tools to help you run your business. Check them out!