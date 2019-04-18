5 of the Best Online Law Firm Marketing Strategies in 2019

There are more than 47,000 law firms currently operating in the US and 1.1 million licensed attorneys. This makes winning clients seem like a daunting task. However, with the right law firm marketing strategies, you can cut out the competition. When done right, you'll have dozens of clients knocking at your door.

Effective SEO on your website and correct use of social media platforms like LinkedIn can take your business to the next level. To learn about three of the most important law firm marketing strategies, read on.

SEO - Essential for Law Firm Marketing Strategies

The internet is awash with opportunities to win business if you set yourself up correctly to receive it. This is why SEO - Search Engine Optimization - is now considered essential in virtually every industry.

SEO is the act of improving your online presence to improve your rankings on Google searches. This can be done in a number of ways, but the most effective ways of doing this for attorneys would be concentrating the keywords on their websites and blogging.

The good news is that if you can optimize your website, you will rise rapidly on the Google rankings. Furthermore, you will create a professional interface that will hold you in good stead in the process.

The days of having a bare-bones website with barely any information beyond contact details are long gone. Use your SEO to position yourself as a thought-leader within your field.

Choose your law niche as your primary keyword and then use this in blog posts and throughout the website to rise on the Google rankings. There are many fantastic online SEO tools and attorney marketing agencies who are able to help you build the profile of your business these days.

For these reasons, law firm marketing strategies should never be without a comprehensive SEO plan.

LinkedIn - A CEO's Social Media Platform of Choice

Although it is often overlooked, LinkedIn is pretty much the Facebook for business. This social media network for professionals is a fantastic asset to use for online marketing for law firms.

If your firm is concentrated on corporate clients, then LinkedIn is a must-have marketing function. 45% percent of LinkedIn users are senior managers. This means it is the place to go to get noticed by decision makers.

Creating a good corporate company profile is straightforward. You can provide some background to potential clients to the field of law that you specialize in.

LinkedIn also provides a great opportunity to position your firm as a thought leader through LinkedIn Pulse. This blogging platform is fantastic for law firm marketing, as it sits on your company profile and shows potential clients what your team is capable of.

The good news is that a high-quality LinkedIn presence with good engagement with your employees will benefit your SEO performance as well.

Facebook Marketing - Targeted and Effective

Facebook is the biggest social media platform in the world. Although it is not targeted specifically at professionals like LinkedIn, it still offers many opportunities for law firm marketing.

Facebook has a whole host of tools meaning that you are able to target very specific user groups with advertising for your business.

Though this may not be ideal for getting corporate clients, you could certainly promote your services to individual clients who may be looking to make a claim, for a personal injury, for example.

For these reasons, Facebook should not be underestimated as a potential asset for law firm marketing strategies.

Bring in the Clients with Marketing

At the end of the day, each law firm is different. This means that potential clients may be more or less susceptible to different law firm marketing strategies.

Despite this, the three marketing tools listed above are a sure way to win business. Potential clients can be reached effectively and in large numbers on LinkedIn and Facebook, and will come directly to your website if your SEO is up to par.

Hope you've enjoyed this article. Please keep an eye out for more interesting content on our blog page.