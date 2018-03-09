7 Types of Blog Posts to Drive More Traffic to Your Law Firm Website

7 Types of Blog Posts Any Law Firm Website Should Use

Struggling with writer's block? Wonder what type of content will drive the most traffic to your law firm website? Check out these popular types of blog posts!

As a legal professional, you know that not only is blogging a crucial part of your overall SEO strategy, it's also a wonderful way to prove your authority in your industry and connect with your target market.

However, it can sometimes be a serious challenge to come up with topics and blog posts ideas -- especially after you've already had to work a full day.

This post is here to take the guesswork out of blogging.

Keep reading for access to some of our favorite types of blog posts for legal websites.

1. What To Do After...

One of the most effective types of blog posts for law firm websites?

Advice about the immediate action a person should take directly after an incident which will likely end with them going to court takes place.

For example, you could write a blog post on what steps someone should take after getting into a car accident.

The post would likely instruct people to collect witness's information, take any photos they can, contact their insurance company, keep track of medical bills, and could even offer emotional advice to keep them calm at the scene.

These types of posts help readers to feel empowered, and also get them thinking about the importance of having a great law firm in mind for if the worst ever happens to them.

2. Do You Need A Lawyer?

Second on our list of the most popular types of blog posts for law firms?

A post that helps your readers decide whether or not the situation they're currently in will actually require the help of a lawyer.

For example, if they're in an argument with their neighbor over a property line, is it possible for them to resolve the dispute on their own? If so, what steps should they take to do so?

Even if you advise your readers that they don't need to call a lawyer for a specific incident, you can still profit off of your post.

How?

By directing them towards the e-book that you wrote on self-representation, or by offering them a 30-minute, one-time consultation phone call to better prepare them to represent themselves.

3. Advice Columns

As a legal professional, we know that you likely have friends, family members, and even strangers at parties coming up to ask you for legal advice all of the time.

So, how can you answer these frequently-asked-questions and have a place to direct people when they keep asking them?

By starting an advice column on your legal blog.

Of course, you can (and probably should) pose as the letter-writer yourself, since you know exactly the kinds of questions you most often get asked.

Remember to always include a disclaimer on your advice column posts to avoid getting into trouble.

4. Your Take On A High-Profile Crime

Another one of the most successful types of blog posts for law firm websites?

Giving your readers your input on and reaction to a high-profile case. These causes could be on either the local or the national level -- as long as they resonate with your target market.

For example, let's say that there has recently been an uptick in roofing scams in your community. You could advise people on how to spot a roofing scam, tell them the kinds of documents and licenses they should ask to see before hiring a roofer, and what to do if they suspect they've been scammed.

Or, if there's a Supreme Court case that especially attracts your attention, you could also offer your opinion and advice on that.

5. How Legal Updates Could Affect Readers

Several state laws have already changed in 2018 -- but do the readers of your blog know about any of them?

Not only is writing about recent changes to the law on both a local and national level a great way to show your authority, it's also one of the most genuinely useful things you can write about.

First of all, inform your readers about how the new laws will impact their daily life. Then, clearly spell out how these chances are explicitly different than past laws.

Plus, especially if you're interested in creating posts that will likely be highly shared on social media, these legal update briefings are the way to go.

6. What To Expect In The Courtroom

For most clients and blog readers, the courtroom is a scary place.

They're likely unfamiliar with court proceedings, they don't know the lengths and expected outcomes of trials, and they might not even know who all of the people in the courtroom with them are.

When it comes to "what to expect" posts, the more basic you can be, the better.

The information that you take for granted as a legal professional is still entirely new to most people.

Tell them about appropriate behavior and dress, common legal terminology, and even explain the process of jury selection to them.

7. Potential Awards And Settlements

The last item on our list of the most popular types of blog posts for legal blogs?

Postings about awards, payouts, and settlement amounts.

For example, you could write a post like this one, about car accident settlements and the potential rewards and settlement amounts your clients may be able to reach.

In addition to settlements and awards, of course, you should also be sure to cover potential penalties and jail times associated with certain crimes.

Which Types Of Blog Posts Do You Like Best?

We hope that this post has inspired you to start thinking outside the box when it comes to your legal blog.

Remember, it's all about providing easy-to-understand, helpful, and straightforward information to your readers, with the hopes of one day turning them into clients.

