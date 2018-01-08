8 Holiday Park SEO Tips You Need To Know

Do you want to attract families to your holiday park? Online visibility is key! Read here to learn 8 holiday park SEO tips you need to know about.

While we all wish life were one permanent vacation, it's simply not true. In fact, Americans don't actually get paid vacation days unless they're lucky to work for a company generous enough to provide them with it.

But they're not legally required to do so. Meanwhile, Australians enjoy 20 paid vacation days with an additional eight paid holidays.

Which means if you own a holiday park, it's going to take some serious marketing to get people to realize your park is where they should spend their precious time off.

To help increase your reservation bookings, here are eight holiday park SEO tips you need to know.





1. Have Great Content

People are coming to your site to make sure that your holiday park is fun. They want to have fun, relax, and create new memories. They're coming to your site to learn how you can help them achieve those goals.

Which is why it's so easy for you to develop great content. Write blogs about the great features you have at your park. Answer questions your guests often ask you about.

Let people know that your park is the best park to visit. Write for your audience and then make it shareable on social media to increase your park SEO rankings.

2. Don't Forget to Use Pictures and Videos

People don't just want to read about how great your park is. They want to see for themselves. One way for them to learn more about the great features your park has to offer is by you using plenty of pictures and videos.

Pictures help people remember information better. Using videos is even better. By 2021, it will account for more than 80% of all web traffic. Hire a professional photographer/videographer to take high-quality photos and videos.

Post them regularly on your site. Don't forget to fill out their meta titles to help increase your park SEO rankings. At a park, the possibilities for using photos and videos are endless.

Don't forget that live video is becoming increasingly popular. One great way to attract potential guests would be to have a live feed showing your more popular attractions at all times.

3. Put in Plenty of Keywords

When people do a search, they use keywords. Figure out what keywords your customers are using to find you. That will automatically help you increase your park SEO efforts.

Take a look at what other parks are using as their keywords. When you write a blog, keep using a keyword or keyword phrase to increase the chances of ranking higher on search engines.

Don't overstuff and don't use words or phrases that won't naturally fit in with your content. However, don't just use a keyword once and think you're done. Try using a keyword 3-5 times within a 500-word-blog or 5-10 times within a 1,000-word blog.

4. Make it Mobile Friendly

By 2021, smartphones will account for 33% of all internet traffic. Even today, most people do a search on their phone before they buy anything.

Make sure your site is mobile friendly. Make it easy to navigate. Don't forget to include a call to action on your mobile site. Also, make it incredibly easy for someone to call or e-mail you from their mobile phone.

You're more likely to increase your conversions, building your brand, and reduce your bounce rate just by making your site mobile friendly. If you aren't mobile friendly yet, do this immediately.

5. Build Your Brand for Increased Park SEO

Think about Disney World. Everyone knows exactly what to expect when they visit Disney World. That's because they are experts at building their brand.

They use their brand to increase their park SEO. You can do the same for your park. Figure out what makes you different from any other holiday park.

Make sure your employees are all well aware of your brand as well. Your brand should be a part of your online and offline marketing efforts. Branding should be a part of everything you do, from how you greet customers to your latest e-mail marketing campaign.

6. Fix Any Errors

Park SEO gets penalized especially by Google when there are errors within the site. Usually, these errors are hard for non-marketing people to spot.

That's especially true because Google changes their rules fairly often. Broken links, bad links, meta titles that aren't filled out, duplicate information, and even missing sitemap data can all affect your rankings.

Make sure you do a search for any errors at least once or twice a year. Correct any mistakes you see if you spot them in between annual or bi-annual searches.

7. Make Sure Your Site Loads as Quickly as Possible

When people come to your website, they're excited. They want to see if your park is the place where they can come to have a great time.

One thing that will quickly kill their excitement is a website that loads slowly. Even forcing a potential guest to wait for as little as three minutes can make a huge difference.

It's a huge turnoff for people. It also makes them not trust your site and therefore your park as much. Make sure your site is optimized for fast loading speeds.

8. Use Links

Linking is hugely important when it comes to park SEO efforts. Unfortunately, it's not always within your control. Obviously, you can create great content and include internal links.

Internal links are links that point to another page on your website. It's a great way to put lesser viewed pages in the forefront of people's minds. Also, if you've already included the content on your site, linking to it simply adds merit to your blog.

You should also include external links. External links are links to other websites. Only link to reputable external sites. That will help set you up as an authority.

But you should also consider getting other companies or bloggers to link to your site from theirs. One way to do that is to do guest blogging.

You can also look for other companies willing to engage in cross-promotion with you. One great example is when McDonald's featuCoca-ColaCola on their website.

Keep Up-to-Date on SEO

SEO rules change. Keep learning about the latest and greatest strategies so your park's website stays ranked high on search engine sites.

